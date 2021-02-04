2020 shined spotlight on voting

Voting in this country may never be the same again, thanks to the controversies that erupted over the 2020 presidential election. Louisiana Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin could be among the first public officials to have to deal with the results of those controversies.
Ardoin tried to buy new voting machines in 2018, but the bid was tossed after accusations of bid irregularities. Dominion Voting Systems won that bid, and it is the company that many supporters of former President Donald Trump claim helped President Joe Biden steal the 2020 election.
Dominion also happens to be the state’s current voting machine contractor. It has sued Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, for spreading unsubstantiated claims about Dominion. The Associated Press said that is why Ardoin is requiring bidders to disclose any foreign ownership, countries in which it operates and the names of board members.
The Dominion lawsuit seeks more than $1.3 billion in damages. It said there are no accusations that could do more to damage Dominion’s business or to impugn Dominion’s integrity, ethics, honesty and financial integrity than Giuliani’s misleading statements.
Dominion in its lawsuit alleges that Giuliani “and his allies manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie,’ which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election.”
Numerous news reports, most of which aren’t accepted by diehard Trump supporters, said there was no widespread fraud in the election. Judges and justices of the U.S. Supreme Court have rejected the election challenges filed by Trump and his supporters. Three of those high court justices were nominated by Trump.
The Advocate reported that Ardoin understands his timing isn’t the best, but he said his bid solicitation has safeguards that he hopes will reassure people. He said the state’s current voting equipment has been around for almost 30 years, and he doesn’t know how much longer it can last without having major issues.
Bids for new machines are due by March 24. The newspaper said the state could either buy or lease new Election Day and early voting machines, but Ardoin said any lease would require that Louisiana have sole control of the machines.
A major problem with the current voting machines is the fact they don’t produce a paper record. Critics say that makes them vulnerable and hackers could manipulate outcomes without detection.
A paper trail will be required for the state’s new voting machines. That will make it possible for voters to see their choices on paper before casting their ballots. The paper trail will also be retained for audits and possible recounts.
The replacement cost in the Dominion bid that was rejected in 2018 was $95 million. The secretary of state’s office has $14 million in largely federal dollars to use on a new contract, but machine replacement will have to be phased in over three years when the necessary funds would become available.
Ardoin said he hopes to have the first new early voting machines in some parishes by the spring of 2022. He said he has worked closely with the state procurement office, which said the secretary of state’s office didn’t follow legal requirements when choosing Dominion’s 2018 bid.
Voting machines aren’t the only controversy from the 2020 election. Democrats in Congress want to establish federal election standards and other reforms that have always been handled by the states. They want the federal government to decide how many people should be allowed to vote absentee, how mail-in ballots should be handled and whether people should be allowed to register to vote on Election Day.
States have been doing those things in many different ways, and that is one reason why so many presidential election lawsuits were filed. However, the handful of states that were criticized should be given a chance to review and change their own election procedures before having the federal government control elections.
The legislation Democrats are proposing would also deal with redistricting, campaign contributions, online political ads, presidential tax returns and pre-clearance of all election laws in states like Louisiana. The U.S. Supreme Court ended that pre-clearance requirement in 2013.
I have been covering Louisiana elections for 60 years, and its system ranks as one of the best in the country. Only a half-dozen states where controversies surfaced need to make some changes to their election systems, so why tamper with the other 44?
Congress has plenty of time to step in if states refuse to make changes that improve their voting process. Besides, some experts said the 2020 presidential election was one of the most secure in history. Democratic members of Congress need to exercise a little patience now that they are in the majority.
As for Louisiana’s plan to buy new voting machines, Ardoin knows the purchase will be closely watched. However, what happens if Dominion submits the winning bid? More controversy, that’s what.