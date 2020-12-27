2020 numbers are staggering

Numbers tell the human and property toll taken by the coronavirus pandemic and the two hurricanes that hit Southwest Louisiana on Aug. 27 and Oct. 9. The pandemic death toll continues to rise as the nation experiences one of its worst COVID-19 surges yet.
Why talk about gloom and doom near the beginning of a new year? It’s because too many Americans have ignored health warnings that could have saved many lives. COVID-19 has already claimed 537 lives in Southwest Louisiana, nearly 7,000 in the state and the toll keeps climbing.
The hurricane numbers are important because there are still too many property owners waiting for their insurance company settlements. And many of those whose claims have been settled aren’t happy.
The Associated Press said 2020 is the deadliest year in U.S. history, with deaths expected to top 3 million for the first time — due mainly to the pandemic. COVID-19 as of Thursday had “killed more than 320,000 nationwide and shows no sign of slowing down.”
The final mortality count won’t be available for months, but the U.S. is on track to see more than 3.2 million deaths this year. That is at least 400,000 more than in 2019. The 2020 numbers amount to a jump of about 15 percent, but it could go higher once deaths from December are counted.
The AP said that increase would mark the largest single-year percentage leap since 1918, when tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers died in World War I and hundreds of thousands of Americans died in a Spanish flu pandemic. Deaths rose 46 percent that year, compared with 1917.
COVID-19 has become the third leading cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer. For certain periods of 2020, the pandemic disease was the No. 1 killer. And it is believed a burst of pneumonia cases early this year may have been COVID-19 deaths.
California is experiencing perhaps the worst surge in the country. It was reported last week that a person dies every 10 minutes in Los Angeles County. There were about 6,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19, and 20 percent of them were in the county’s intensive care units.
On the insurance front, the losses and devastation were record setting. Hurricane Laura was a deadly and destructive Category 4 hurricane that tied with an 1856 hurricane as the strongest storm to make landfall in Louisiana.
Insurance companies so far have paid $5.3 billion on 236,928 claims for losses in Louisiana from Hurricanes Laura and Delta, based on state Department of Insurance records reported by The Advocate.
There were 190,500 residential property claims, about 24,000 personal vehicle claims and 13,100 commercial property claims. The state insurance department records show about 70 percent of claims have been closed, but only 50 percent of claims include a payment from the insurance company.
U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. of the Western District court at Lake Charles in his settlement plan for hurricane lawsuits said Hurricane Laura caused 42 deaths, damaged 400,000 structures and inflicted over $14 billion in damages.
Many residents who opted to accept a 5 percent rather than a 2 percent hurricane deductible on their home insurance policies didn’t realize how costly that would be. There were 46,641 insurance claims that were closed without any payment, according to the state Department of Insurance.
Calcasieu Parish had the most insurance claims — more than 100,400 filed on residential, vehicle and commercial policies as of late November and $3.7 billion was paid to policyholders.
After experiencing early delays in getting a fair estimate on my property, a second audit appears to have come close to settling my claim. How many others are waiting for settlements is difficult to determine.
Judge Cain said a number of lawsuits have been filed in his court, and he expects many more. He has set up a two-step approach designed to settle the claims before going to court — a settlement conference and mediation if that effort fails.
You can’t help but feel the pain and frustration of others who are facing bleak futures. I ran into a retired physician at the U.S. Post Office who is living in Texas and said he wouldn’t be able to get back into his local home until next April.
A couple of educators with two young daughters who live across the street saw half of their house ripped away. They are living in a rent house and waiting in hopes of getting a fair insurance settlement that will allow them to rebuild on their lot.
The long lines at food distribution centers also tell a sad story about the many Americans who are struggling to get by. The sooner more of them are able to get the coronavirus vaccines, the sooner their lives can return to some sense of normalcy. Until then, the going is still tough for too many.