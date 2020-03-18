Louisiana's reputation for being a good place to have a baby isn't a good one. Sadly, a new study shows even more disturbing news.
Researchers from Tulane University and Louisiana State University discovered that homicide is a more likely cause of death among pregnant women, compared to a condition related to the pregnancy.
From January 2016 to December 2017, there were 119 pregnancy-related deaths in Louisiana. More than 13 percent were caused by homicides. That equates to 12.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, The Advocate reported.
The death rate for car crashes was 10.5 per 100,000, while preeclampsia had a rate of 3.2.
Delivery complications — an extensive classification — along with cancer, HIV and respiratory illness had higher ranks than homicide.
These statistics point to the fact that our state can't turn a blind eye to pregnant women who have been killed. If we ignore it, the problem won't go away; it will only get worse.
Maeve Wallace, an assistant professor at Tulane, agreed, saying that "violence prevention strategies and recommendations" should be incorporated "to prevent future maternal deaths." That includes women who die in the year after giving birth.
The research also shows maternal deaths in Louisiana have double the homicide risk than women and girls in the state who are the same age, but not pregnant.
It's hard to explain why these rates are the way they are. Researchers point to existing domestic violence against women, with pregnancy potentially causing abusers to do something even more violent. Last year, Louisiana was only behind Alaska in the rate of men murdering women.
Eva Lessinger, director of programs at the New Orleans Family Justice Center, said pregnancy "brings up a lot of jealousy, attachment issues, control — which is the heart of domestic violence." She added she wasn't surprised at Louisiana having "high rates of maternal homicides."
There is still plenty of missing data to really address this problem. Lessinger said more needs to be known regarding the person who commits homicide on a pregnant women to understand the risk factors. Also, it's not easy to compare Louisiana's rates with other states because not each state gathers that information.
The study is proof that Louisiana needs to take the issue of domestic violence against women and pregnancy-related deaths, especially homicides, more seriously.