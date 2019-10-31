In a major victory in the Global War on Terror, the world is a safer place with the death of the blood-thirsty leader of the so-called Islamic State in Northern Syria in a successful raid by U.S. Special Forces.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, head of the recently destroyed terror group, blew himself up and murdered three of his own children when trapped in a tunnel by Special Forces dogs. One of the dogs was slightly injured and there were zero casualties among the Special Forces troops.
"He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming," said President Trump. " He added that the compound had been cleared of people who either surrendered or were killed, except for Baghdadi and the three children the terrorist murdered.
The Special Forces troops also gathered a treasure trove and material found at the terrorist headquarters which should help in the mopping up operation of what is left of the scattered terror organization.
"Bagdadi's demise demonstrates America's relentless pursuit of terrorist leaders, and our commitment to the enduring and total defeat of ISIS!," the president added.
Trump noted he had previously ordered the destruction of the so-called Islamic State, which in reality was a terrorist stronghold from which Baghdadi could orchestrate heinous terror attacks throughout the world.
The president recounted some of the victims of Baghdadi's murderous organization, "Their murder of innocent Americans Jim Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig, and Kayla Mueller were especially heinous. The shocking publicized murder of a Jordanian pilot who was burned alive in a cage for all to see, and the execution of Christians in Libya and Egypt, as well as the genocidal mass murder of Yazidis, rank ISIS among the most depraved organizations in history."
Trump also thanked the soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines who were involved in the execution of the raid, as well as the great intelligence professionals who helped make the raid possible.
President Trump also deserves the thanks of the American people for his leadership and determination to achieve complete victory over worldwide terrorism, which is still an ongoing effort.
The death of Baghdadi is a tremendous victory for the nation and mankind and does make the world a safer place, but we can never let our guard down as long as ruthless terrorists prowl the earth to spread death and destruction.