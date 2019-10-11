Welcome back to Southwest Louisiana, Mr. President!
It is an honor, President Trump, to have the leader of the United States visit our area. This is your third visit here, which, we believe, is the most official visits by a U.S. president to Lake Charles while in office.
You made a lot of friends here on your last visit when you promised to replace the Interstate 10/Calcasieu River Bridge if you are re-elected in 2020.
As you now know from your own experience, the bridge is over a half-century old, and we've been trying to get a modern replacement literally for decades. And as you also know, I-10 is one of the most strategically and economically important highways in the nation since it is a direct link from the east coast to the west coast. We need a new bridge and need it as soon as possible. Thank you for your help.
You are here this time to hold one of your now legendary political rallies in advance of Saturday's statewide elections. The rally is an indication of the importance of the Lake Charles area for the election tomorrow, both for our state and nation.
As you get to know our people better, you'll find that we are among the most friendly and hospitable Americans anywhere in the nation.
Southwest Louisiana not only enjoys magnificent scenic beauty, but has a business-friendly populous that embraces free enterprise and a dependable, hard-working workforce.
This area has long been known for its thriving petrochemical industries and now is on the world map for our liquefied natural gas facilities that has helped the United States become energy independent. Your energy friendly policies are most welcome here.
The Port of Lake Charles, our two airports, and our rail and highway connections are among the best in the nation.
But it is really the people that make Southwest Louisiana such a special place to live. Our people are family oriented and among the most patriotic anywhere. We have churches and other houses of worship for nearly every faith, many entertainment venues and cultural attractions.
Southwest Louisiana is also the home of one of our nation's most important military bases, Fort Polk, which has been here since before World War II. We are also proud of our Louisiana National Guardsmen, our U.S. Coast Guard Station and our U.S. Army Reserve armories.
Again, thank you, President Trump, for coming to Southwest Louisiana. We wish you well. You are always welcome here.