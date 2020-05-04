May is National Foster Care Month and a time to recognize that we each can play a part in enhancing the lives of children and youth in foster care.

Research consistently shows that children raised in safe and loving homes are more likely to succeed in school, in the workplace, and lead productive lives as adults. You can give the gift of family to a child and not only forever change their life, but also help change the world by becoming a foster parent.

Since 2012, the number of children in foster care nationwide has risen by more than 23 percent, according to the most recent report from the Adoption and Foster Care Analysis and Reporting System. Additionally, every year about 20,000 teens turn 18 or 21 and age out of care without a permanent home, leaving them at a higher risk of homelessness, incarceration, early parenting and other negative outcomes.

Most foster kids have gone through some kind of trauma, and finding them a reliable foster parent can be life changing. While it is not always possible, the goal of foster care is to reunite a child with their original family. This means fostering a child is may take only a couple of days, or it could be permanent.

Being a foster parent is not easy but as Tom Selleck says, "You don't have to be perfect to be a perfect parent."

You do need love, compassion and a desire to change lives.

There are always children in the community who need help, and foster parents have the opportunity to help and support them.

Family is the greatest gift. We encourage everyone to learn more and get involved with this critically important, nonpartisan issue, one that reaches across states, races and religions. The importance of ensuring that every child has a permanent home and a loving family can't be ignored — during National Foster Care Month and year-round.

