A new cemetery under construction in Jeff Davis Parish will forever serve as a reminder of our state's deep involvement in all branches of the military.
The $7.5 million Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery being built in Jennings will be hallowed ground in Louisiana, evoking emotions that speak to patriotism, honor and sacrifice in the cause for freedom.
Set to open in March, it will be the final resting place for 1,777 veterans and their spouses.
The cemetery is the fifth and last veterans' burial site planned for Louisiana.
"This cemetery will mean an awful lot because the nearest state veterans' cemetery to Southwest Louisiana is at Fort Polk, so if you are from Sulphur or the other side of Lake Charles, you won't have to be buried at Fort Polk or in Keithville," Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Joey Strickland said. "And for the 50,000-plus veterans and their spouses from Breaux Bridge to the Texas line, they will be able to visit their loved ones without having to drive an hour-and-a-half or more."
The cemetery is located on 12 acres of a 25-acre site just northeast of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home and will be visible from the interstate. It will have its own entrance and exit separate from the veterans home.
The cemetery will also have its own administration staff to include an administer, grounds superintendent, heavy equipment operator and horticulturist to oversee its operations which will include an administrative building, maintenance facility and a committal service shelter to hold interment services.
There will also be a bell tower donated by the American Veterans (AMVETS), a veterans service organization. The bell tower will play "God Bless America," "Taps" and other patriotic and religious music requested by families, and will be heard all over the cemetery.
A 24-hour kiosk will help visitors locate grave sites and burial locations. Other amenities will include benches and landscaping.
Not only do we need to honor and take care of our veterans while they are living, but we must also commit to caring for them when they are laid to rest. We are honored to have this new addition in Southwest Louisiana.