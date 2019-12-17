As Calcasieu Parish continues to develop, it makes sense to ensure that infrastructure is planned out in ways that allow for the most efficiency.

Drainage is an issue parish officials have worked to improve over the years, making sure new subdivisions don't create any new problems. Seven years ago, the Police Jury agreed for the parish to maintain newly-developed community sewer systems in subdivisions.

Now, the parish is considering some updates for newly-installed community sewer systems that have various benefits, officials have said.

First, subdivisions would be better coordinated. John Bruce, parish civil engineer, said it's important for different subdivisions to work together, rather than ignore each other. The move, he said, works on the planning side of things and is environmentally beneficial.

One recent example of how coordinated systems works is The Shadows of Bayou Oaks subdivision in Carlyss.

Another proposed change would require all wastewater systems in new subdivisions to be transferred to the parish. Doing so, Bruce said, would result in problems being fixed much quicker.

This change would not apply to existing private wastewater systems, including those in mobile home parks or RV parks. However, any private owners have the option of voluntarily transferring their system to the parish.

Another change, according to Bruce, would eliminate the financial hardship some smaller developers have incurred when maintaining a wastewater system over time. Currently, developers either have to put up a bond worth 50 percent of the wastewater infrastructure, or a cash escrow. Bruce said the escrow has been the main source of complaints from smaller developers.

Under the new model, the amount would be based on how many houses are in a development, along with three months' worth of user fees for the number of houses.

These changes aren't expected to be approved by the Police Jury until January.

Bruce said input from various stakeholders has helped shape these proposals.

It's necessary for community sewer systems to be working as best as possible. These updated policies could be key in making that happen.

