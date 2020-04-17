Anyone who travels the roads of this country knows that trucks have become a major carrier of the nation’s goods, and some motorists complain about trucks slowing down traffic on the highways. Drivers of those trucks are also major targets of lawsuits.
Now, consumers are beginning to realize during the coronavirus epidemic that truckers are their lifeline to goods that are suddenly in short supply. The Advocate in a news report calls them “road heroes.”
“With countless Americans ordered to stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, truckers continue to climb into the cabs of their rigs to deliver the goods that keep the country moving, such as food, gasoline, sanitation products and medical supplies,” the newspaper said.
Keeping cargoes moving safely is no easy job. Trucking company officials said they are doing all they can to ensure uninterrupted business operations and protect the health and safety of their employees, drivers, customers and communities.
One company official said safety measures include temperature checks and sanitizing products for all employees, adhering to the 6-foot social distancing rule and having employees working remotely. He said they spend extra time wiping their trucks down and keeping equipment clean.
The vice president of a Lafayette trucking company said it services all of the 48 contiguous states and parts of Canada and Mexico. He said the company’s trucks are sanitized after every shift, drivers are provided with sanitation materials and urged to follow the 20-second hand washing rule.
Drivers are also encouraged to stay focused, the official said, and electronic invoices help cut down on a drivers’ personal contact with others. Like many, the man said in his nearly 38 years with the company he has never seen anything like this coronavirus.
Another company vice president said its drivers are wearing masks and gloves, their temperatures are checked and the company doesn’t wait for a coronavirus test if a driver exhibits symptoms. They are removed from the road immediately, he said.
If truck stop employees test positive for the coronavirus, the truck stop sends out messages to trucking companies, which update their drivers regularly on the availability of truck stop bathrooms and showers.
Chance McNeely is executive director of the Louisiana Motor Transport Association that represents 5,800 trucking companies and some 90,000 workers. McNeely said the coronavirus outbreak may change the perception of the American truck driver when the crisis is over.
Time will tell whether that is true, but McNeely is correct when he says, “Everybody depends on us.”
This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Jim Beam and Mike Jones.