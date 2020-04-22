The attention surrounding the worldwide spread of COVID-19 is impossible to ignore. It's important to stay informed on any latest developments, but we as a society should not forget about other pressing issues, the environment being one of them.
Today, April 22, is the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, a national holiday founded by former U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson in 1970. What began as an observation in America has blossomed into more than 190 countries worldwide. This year's theme is climate action.
The stay-at-home orders issued by state officials to lower the spread of coronavirus make observing Earth Day more of a challenge. However, the Earth Day Network lists ways people can still take action, even with the restrictions of social distancing.
People can sign a pledge online at earthday.org to take regular air quality measurements using the Earth Challenge 2020 mobile app. Photos taken will be placed in a global database that will indicate air quality levels worldwide.
The stay-at-home order doesn't restrict outdoor activity, like walking, jogging or bicycling. Those who spot litter on their daily outdoor exercise routines can pick it up and dispose of it properly. The Earth Day website gives users the chance to specify how many bags of litter they collected and how close the cleanup was to the nearest public space.
The website allows for a search of digital Earth Day events, including videos on YouTube and Facebook Live on how to repurpose household items. There are plenty of options to choose from, and the events map can be tailored to a specific age group.
It never hurts to contact your local or state elected officials and remind them of the importance of environmental protection.
Also, people can tune in to Earth Day Live 2020 from April 22-24, which features performances and calls to action by various public figures.
The Earth Day Network encourages people to share related events on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Social distancing does not mean that people have to keep silent on Earth Day. One small action can make a world of difference if enough people do their part.