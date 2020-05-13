A few weeks ago, school communities around the state received the sad but not entirely surprising news that students and teachers would not be returning to their campuses through the end of this academic year.

During this pandemic, many parents are getting a taste of what a day in the life of a teacher is actually like. And, boy, have our eyes been opened. Walking a mile in a teacher's shoes, parents are learning much about the challenges these educators face while trying to motivate and get children to focus and calming their fears about a virus that has upended their lives and social norms.

There's never been more appreciation for what teachers do and have done than now.

In Southwest Louisiana, teachers are making tribute videos, home visits while respecting social distancing, and compiling creative online learning programs for their students within a short turnaround time. They're sending emails, texts and letters and making phone calls striving to keep our children educated and comforted — all while taking care of their own families. Being kept out of their classrooms in recent weeks hasn't halted their commitment.

Good teachers are the ultimate multitaskers — they learn through experience what works best. They teach not only academics, but also thinking skills. They teach children to learn how to figure things out on their own, solve problems and become lifelong learners.

Teachers can't be all things to all students — but the good ones come close.

We won't soon forget this quarantine education time and hopefully, when we re-establish a sense of normalcy, we will all commit to staying more engaged with our teachers moving forward as classes resume inside school buildings.

In the meantime, thank you.

Thank you for wearing too many hats to count — mentor, coach, counselor and listening ear.

Thank you for the countless hours of taking care of children who aren't your own.

Thank you for answering the call to shape and mold the minds of our young people and prepare them for their futures.

Most of all, thank you for stepping up during this time of uncertainty to reassure our children and provide a sense of normalcy when so much around them is no longer so.

This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Mike Jones and Jim Beam.

Tags

More from this section

Compete Louisiana is ticket to degree

  • Updated
Compete Louisiana is ticket to degree

The University of Louisiana System is taking major steps to help higher education fulfill its 2030 goal of increasing the percentage of bachelor degree holders in the state from 44.2 to 60 percent. The goal is to attract former students back on track to earn diplomas.

Details on nursing homes are essential

Details on nursing homes are essential

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will resume reporting the names of nursing homes with confirmed coronavirus cases on May 18, a decision that serves the public's right-to-know. The names of the homes were reported until early April, but LDH spokespersons said it stopped then because …

China policy needs overhaul

  • Updated
China policy needs overhaul

The recent revelation by U.S. intelligence officials that China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak — and how contagious the disease is — to hoard medical supplies, should convince our government there needs to be a thorough overhaul of our nation's China policy.

Nursing home deaths bring call to action

Nursing home deaths bring call to action

The AARP is asking citizens to join the effort to tell Congress it is time to stop the tragedy that 20,000 seniors and staff in nursing homes have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It adds that 1.3 million individuals living in nursing homes, including 26,438 in Louisi…

Obamacare’s future in high court’s hands

Obamacare’s future in high court’s hands

If the U.S. Supreme Court brings an end to Obamacare, citizens who recovered from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, could have trouble purchasing health care insurance, be charged higher premiums or have follow-up care excluded.