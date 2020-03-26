Public school systems certainly faced a difficult choice when they discontinued the feeding sites that serviced thousands of school-age children across Southwest Louisiana in order to adhere more strictly to social distancing orders. The risk was high, and staff needed to be considered, indeed. However, acting state superintendent Beth Scioneaux’s request that sites not be shuttered until Friday points to an interesting feature of local educational government and leadership.
Sure, volunteer hands are appreciated. Bag a meal. Give a ride. Advertise. But help us think and strategize? No, thank you.
It must be considered exactly how many heads came together to make the ultimate decision to “discontinue,” “pause” and effectively end what was likely a key source of nutrition for thousands of children. When people find themselves with new amounts of free time, it’s plausible that outside minds could have found a solution that would appropriately support the region’s needs through Friday.
Is this not what people who are afraid of big government fear? A world where the everyday person is unable to affect change and must rely on the “wisdom” of a few?
Churches, non-profits, generous community members did lend a hand. But were they invited to lend their minds? In a world where even the least tech-savvy generations are learning to Zoom and FaceTime in order to continue some sense of normalcy, is it not possible that outside voices could have arrived at a solution that was safe and available to the thousands of children who relied on these meals?
Scioneaux noted the governor’s office would be working with the National Guard’s project management team to make plans for the feeding programs in the coming weeks. “Team” is the word of importance and one that is often used to rally community-wide support for many educational endeavors.
We are a team when it comes to providing necessary tax dollars to fund our schools. We are a team when bonds are passed to improve such schools. We are a team when schools are failing and need additional support. We are a team when school supply lists are too long and too costly. We are a team when it is time to honor students of the month and teachers during their appreciation week. We are a team when one school succeeds and claims a championship title.
But are we a team when it comes to thinking through all options available to feed those who are not afforded such basic necessities at home? Are we thinking like a team and utilizing every resource available in the fiveparish region? Or are a few making, admittedly, difficult decisions that may be to the detriment of thousands innocent children?