February is American Heart Month and a time to remind people that heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the nation.
This month is also a good time for everyone to think about the importance of heart health and the need for more research, with a reminder to get families, friends and communities involved in getting this message out.
This year marks the 56th anniversary of President Lyndon B. Johnson's first proclamation of February as American Heart Month, in February 1964.
In this year's proclamation, President Donald J. Trump noted, "Evidence-based research has identified several critical risk factors that contribute to heart disease, including elevated blood pressure and cholesterol, physical inactivity, excess body weight, high salt intake, smoking, age and family history."
The president added, "While some risk factors are unchangeable, most are avoidable with behavior modification and lifestyle changes like eating a healthy diet, moderating alcohol consumption, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking."
The American Heart Association also urges people to consider the following factors:
• Heart disease kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.
• Heart attacks affect more people every year than the population of Dallas.
• 83 percent believe that heart attacks can be prevented but aren't motivated to do anything.
• 72 percent of Americans don't consider themselves at risk for heart disease.
• 58 percent put no effort into improving their heart health.
The American Heart Association advises not smoking, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, getting at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a week and getting regular checkups.
While science is advancing medicine in exciting new ways, unhealthy lifestyle choices combined with rising obesity rates in both children and adults have hindered progress in fighting heart disease.
The AHA is also encouraging the first Friday of the month, Feb. 7, is National Wear Red Day. Coast to coast landmarks and neighborhoods will go red to raise awareness and support for heart disease. For more information, visit goredforwomen.org.