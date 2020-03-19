A number of people are beginning to realize that staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic has a number of pluses. Finally doing some things often put aside in our busy lives can be satisfying and rewarding.
Two citizens who wrote The Advocate newspaper had some good suggestions for those who haven't considered the advantages of staying at home. Leila Labens, a communications specialist from New Orleans, said time at home presents opportunities.
Labens said, "For individuals, this is a time for growth and support. Consider time at home an opportunity and not a detriment. Learn a new language or finish projects. Read books and cook new dishes. Adopt a new pet. You will have time to properly potty train a puppy or bond with a new kitten.
"Spring clean. Get started on glittering shoes for next Mardi Gras. Set up schedules with friends or neighbors to watch other's kids and give parents a break. Help others when you can, any way you can. Make your momma proud."
Labens said citizens can help businesses that are struggling during the pandemic by buying their products. People should curb panic, she said, with facts and understanding. And don't gossip or spread misinformation, act with humility in stressful situations and understand the pandemic is affecting everyone.
Melissa Flournoy, a former legislator from Baton Rouge, in her letter thanked everyone for staying home. She praised Gov. John Bel Edwards' leadership, saying citizens are grateful for his concern for working families, school children and the elderly.
"Many of us are fortunate that we can afford to shop, cook and hunker down for a few weeks," Flournoy said. "Many of Louisiana's citizens can't afford not to work, can't afford to stay home and take care of the kids."
The former legislator called for suspension of the Legislature's session, which has already occurred. She said legislators needed to be at home to take care of their families and their constituents and it was "time to go home and ride out the COVID-19 storm."
The Advocate in an editorial said the Legislature will have time to come back at some point. It was critical of the lawmaking body's late decision to grasp the seriousness of social distancing. Important bills can be passed in a matter of days, the newspaper said, when the session resumes.
For those out of work, these are going to be tough financial times. Any help we can give them and our friends and neighbors will be time well spent.