More than 40,000 renters in Louisiana have visited LaRentHelp.com or called 2-1-1 to seek rent payments from a $24 million fund that will help some of them pay their rent for three months. That overwhelming response has caused the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program application process to be temporarily suspended.
Renters can continue to sign up for notification of the opening of future phases of the program. The Louisiana Housing Corp. will continue to process applications and follow-up with renters who qualify to receive financial assistance. Those are residents who have seen their income crippled by the coronavirus pandemic and the shutdown of businesses.
Renters are having problems because of the June expiration of a statewide ban on evictions and the end of a $600 a week federal unemployment benefit coming on July 31. Their advocates have been asking for help for months and insist renters need $250 million in relief in order to help more than 142,000 renters meet their payments through the end of the year..
Gov. John Bel Edwards, who announced the $24 million grant, said he knows there are thousands of state citizens who will need more assistance. He added that the state would continue to look for funds from the federal government. The $24 million is expected to help about 10,000 renters.
The state unemployment situation continues to complicate the problems experienced by renters. Over 312,000 residents have filed for continued unemployment benefits and over 26,000 have filed for the first time.
Keith Cunningham, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corp., told The Advocate between 82 percent and 87 percent of renters statewide have been making their rent payments on time and evictions haven't been high. However, all of that is expected to change once the unemployed lose those $600 weekly federal unemployment funds.
Rent payments would be made directly to landlords. The program is available to households earning less than 30 percent of area median income, or $13,500 for a household of one and $19,300 for a household of four.
Those who apply can't be receiving federal housing assistance from other sources. They must have lost income because of the disease and must be at risk of being evicted. Renters aren't eligible if their landlord is a relative.
We understand the renters need more than the $24 million in this grant. However, Edwards believes other funding opportunities might materialize after Congress considers further coronavirus legislation this month.
