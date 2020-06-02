State moving to Phase 2

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the state — with the exception of New Orleans — will move to Phase 2 of the White House's reopening guidelines later this week.

The governor said Monday he will sign the transition proclamation on Thursday. The plan will go into effect on Friday, last three weeks, and then the situation will be reviewed again.

The key differences between Phase 1 and Phase 2 is that a higher percentage of occupancy will be allowed for businesses, and some businesses — like day spas, bowling alleys, skating rinks and tattoo establishments — will now be allowed to reopen.

Churches, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses that have reopened at 25 percent capacity since mid-May can move to 50 percent of their occupancy rate.

"We are seeing signs of progress. Louisiana is headed in the right direction," Edwards said.

But he cautioned residents to remember the virus is still out there and the need for social distancing, hand-washing and wearing masks hasn't stopped.

"As we learn more about how this is spread the biggest risk is through airborne particles, so it makes it pretty clear to me wearing a mask is essential," he said. "There's still risk involved. There's no way for me to stand up here and say that, if everything operates just as we prescribe it, everything is safe."

All vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place, and, when in public, should maximize distance from others.

Louisiana has had more than 40,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, as of midday Monday. The death toll rose by four to 2,690. Hospitalizations dropped to 661 after peaking at more than 2,100 in early April.

Here's hoping the vast majority of Louisiana families understand this isn't over and proceed with caution.

The devastating death toll in the nation's nursing homes has given new emphasis on possible alternatives for the care of the country's senior citizens. Nationally, the death toll in nursing homes has been about a third of all reported COVID-19 deaths, and it has been 40 percent in Louisiana.

Louisiana's child day care owners believe they are going to have a difficult time getting a number of their teachers to return to work when allowed under federal guidelines. Their teachers, who make an average of $8.95 per hour during normal times, are receiving about $20 per hour, thanks to…

Part of the government's COVID-19 response program is the USDA's Farmers to Family Food Box program, which is helping both farmers and families during the pandemic.