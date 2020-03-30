Toilet paper has become a major news topic during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and Louisiana has a close connection to the subject. The Georgia-Pacific Port Hudson plant near Zachary is running at full speed to produce toilet paper for two major companies.
The Advocate reported that the toilet paper and paper towel plant is working around the clock to meet customer demand for the Angel Soft and Quilted Northern brands made there. The plant is at 120 percent of its normal capacity for toilet paper, so its 350 workers can't put in longer shifts to increase production.
A spokeswoman for the company said, "People are requesting twice as much; we are making as much as we can." The mill is able to produce 40,000 rolls of toilet paper each hour, which adds up to 960,000 in 24 hours or 160,000 packs of six.
Toilet paper sales across the nation jumped about 213 percent during the week ending March 14, compared with the same time frame last year, according to market research by Nielsen. The Port Hudson plant is among 11 factories across the United States manufacturing toilet paper, all of which are 24-hour operations employing 7,500 people.
The newspaper said Georgia-Pacific estimates the average U.S. household of 2.6 people uses 409 regular toilet paper rolls each year, based on the U.S. Census Bureau and the IRI market research company. Staying at home increases usage by 140 percent.
The Port Hudson mill is using only essential personnel during the pandemic, and it has enforced social distancing policies and is minimizing contact among workers. Some are able to work at home. Manufacturers are exempt from the stay-at-home order.
Since most of the toilet paper sold across the country is manufactured in North America, The Advocate said that makes it easier for retailers compared with other products made overseas that are facing delays.
The spokeswoman said there are some concerns about the potential disruption in the pulp supply and ensuring that workers who feel sick stay home.
"We can't produce if we don't get the pulp," she said. "Right now, everything is flowing, but we just don't know when things will change; we are trying to operate as normally as we can."
The company has already cross-trained workers on machines as one way to avoid a business disruption.
With so many employees losing jobs, it is comforting to know that Louisiana has one major business keeping its workers busier than ever. They are making what is probably the No. 1 consumer product at the moment.