U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham of Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District has announced he won’t be seeking re-election in the fall primary. He said the decision is based on a pledge he made six years ago to serve only three two-year terms in the U.S. House.
Abraham was criticized for missing votes in Congress when he ran unsuccessfully for governor last fall and for accepting his congressional salary a year after he said he wouldn’t. However, he will be remembered for keeping his pledge to only serve three terms, which is extremely rare in today’s political world.
The 5th District that Abraham served is a large one that is comprised principally of Alexandria and Monroe, but it extended southward to near Lafayette and into the northern fringe of the Florida parishes between St. Francisville and Bogalusa.
Abraham is a man of many talents, serving as a doctor, veterinarian and Air Force veteran. He said he decided to run for Congress because he and his wife, Dianne, “feared the direction our country was headed.”
“Our national defense had been weakened, our constitutional rights were being challenged, and our economy was in the tank,” Abraham said. “Here at home, the people who live in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District are some of the finest citizens of this country, and we both felt that changes in Washington needed to happen.”
A loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, Abraham said the president asked him to reconsider his decision and seek another term. The congressman declined but said he looked forward to supporting Trump’s agenda for the remainder of his term, which ends next Jan. 3.
The Advocate reported that Abraham, 65, is the 28th Republican to announce plans to leave Congress. The newspaper added that nine Democrats have made the same decision.
Abraham, a Richland Parish native, hasn’t indicated what he might do next or if he will return to politics.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and the state’s senior senator, praised Abraham’s performance, calling him “a great asset to our country” who will be missed in the state’s congressional delegation.
The Advocate said Abraham is the only member of the delegation who has said he won’t seek re-election this year. Cassidy has already said he will seek another sixyear term, and the newspaper said other members have been fund-raising in the run-up to the Nov. 3 primary.
We commend Abraham for his service to his country, and wish him well in his future pursuits.