The days of young people being told that college is the sole pathway to a successful career have changed. These days, some recent high school graduates are accepting quality industry-based jobs.
How are Louisiana's high school graduates landing these jobs that can pay $50,000 annually or more? Credit goes to the state's Jump Start program, which allows students to earn career diplomas and begin working in fields that have a high demand for employees.
Jump Start began in 2014 by the state Department of Education. Back then, career-focused high school diplomas were on life support. It only made up 2 percent of diplomas in 2013.
From 2014 to 2018, the number of students who got industry-based credentials grew from roughly 18,000 to more than 90,000, the department reported.
This is significant growth, but the program is aiming for a higher goal. The Advocate reported a target of 40 percent of high school graduates to have a Jump Start degree.
Some changes could be in store for Jump Start. As with any new program, things have to be adjusted.
Jump Start 2.0 will address the issue of many early credentials not being in line with quality jobs that were in high demand. Another change that the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will review next month calls for cutting the pathways for an industry-based certificate. If approved by the board, those changes would apply to students who are freshmen in the 2020-2021 school year.
Ensuring an opportunity for a successful career for those who aren't college bound is just as important. College isn't for everybody.
It's time to eliminate the mindset that success stories only come from college graduates. At the same time, the public should not dismiss students who take advantage of what Jump Start has to offer.
During the sixth annual Jump Start convention, Louisiana Community and Technical College System President Monty Sullivan said the program has "built career pathways that didn't exist before."
Louisiana should continue to fulfill Jump Start's mission — giving young people the chance to build a successful career after high school.