This New Year's Day is a good day to start getting prepared for the upcoming presidential and congressional elections, which will determine the fate of the nation for years to come.
First and foremost, brush up on civics — read the U.S. Constitution, how the Congress works, what such terms as "federal republic" and "democracy" mean. Reading a good general history of the United States is the best way to learn why our nation is what it is today.
The National Archives (archives.gov) is a wonderful source, especially its "America's Founding Documents" and the "Civic Education" sections. It has loads of history about our founding documents, such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution of the United States, the Bill of Rights, etc. On civic education, it has all sorts of curricula and programs for educators and students. Starting this coming Jan. 16, it will have free online programs on the presidency.
This program will include information from the National Archives and Presidential Libraries, National Park Service, Internet2community, and cultural and historic organizations in a series of free, standards-aligned, 45-minute interactive videoconferencing programs aimed at students in grades 4-12. You can learn more about this program at education.blogs.archives.gov/2019/11/18/ppsp-2020/
A non-partisan, non-profit source that has been around a long time is Vote Smart, formerly called Project Vote Smart, and provides information on elections, candidates, voting records, campaign finances, interest group ratings, speeches and public statements by candidates.
Vote Smart is funded by individual contributors and doesn't accept donations from corporations, labor unions, political parties or other organizations that support or oppose candidates or issues. The website is votesmart.org.
And, of course, follow the news in the American Press, which will keep you up-to-date on elections, candidates and issues on a daily basis.
The Louisiana Secretary of State also has a massive amount of information on state and local elections, candidates, calendars, etc. That website is sos.la.gov.
Our nation relies on well-informed citizen-voters to keep this nation's government on the right track and on the course set out for us by the founders of 1776. After all, the Constitution's opening words are "We the People of the United States," not "We the Government."