If you want to quit smoking or abusing drugs, the current COVID-19 pandemic is an added incentive. The director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Dr. Nora D. Volkow, has outlined the unique challenges coronavirus poses to people who smoke, vape, have substance use disorder or who are in recovery from drug addiction.

Specifically, the doctor noted that people who smoke or vape, or use opioids or methamphetamine may face heightened risks of serious complications from COVID-19.

She explained that chronic opioid use already increases the risk of slowed breathing due to hypoxemia, which can lead to cardiac and pulmonary complications that may result in overdose and death.

Also, Volkow urges clinicians to be alert to the possibility of increased adverse COVID-19 outcomes in people who smoke, vape, or use opioids or methamphetamine.

Another complication for people in recovery is the physical distancing measure needed for COVID-19 mitigation eliminates the important element of social support needed for addiction recovery.

Additionally, people with opioid use disorder may face barriers to obtaining medications (i.e., buprenorphine or methadone) or obtaining services from syringe services programs.

Another complication of social distancing is that it will decrease the likelihood of observed overdoses; administration of naloxone to reverse overdose may be less likely, potentially resulting in more fatalities.

However, Volkow stressed that, like other vulnerable people in the United states, people with substance use disorder cannot be forgotten or marginalized during this crisis.

For a copy of the ideas and opinions article, "Collision of the COVID-19 and Addiction Epidemics," authored by NIDA Director Dr. Nora D. Volkow and published in Annals of Internal Medicine, go to https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7138334/.

More from this section

Travel tips for a safe summer

  • Updated
Travel tips for a safe summer

After homeschooling and sheltering in place for months, many Southwest Louisiana families may be ready for a little rest and relaxation — ala, the summer vacation.

Lack of interest, empathy apparent

  • Updated
Lack of interest, empathy apparent

Most Calcasieu Parish School Board meetings are mundane and predictable not only in activity but also in the general attitude of elected officials.

High nursing home deaths unacceptable

  • Updated
High nursing home deaths unacceptable

Public health officials are releasing the statistics on nursing home deaths during the coronavirus pandemic, but, at the same time, are cautioning that the information may be far from complete. One nursing home official said the problem is there are variances in how states report and attribu…

Economic outlook better than expected

  • Updated
Economic outlook better than expected

With all the "doom and gloom" rhetoric being spread around the country from the COVID-19 pandemic, the unexpected positive report about the economy last week was good news indeed.

Large dead zone forecast for Gulf

  • Updated
Large dead zone forecast for Gulf

The Gulf of Mexico "dead zone" is forecast to be larger than average this summer with up to 7,889 square miles affected. The forecast is close to the record size of 8,776 square miles set in 2017 and larger than the five-year average measured size of 5,770 square miles.

Energy slump major problem for state

Energy slump major problem for state

Louisiana's energy future doesn't look good at the moment, and Southwest Louisiana will feel the impact. David Dismukes of the LSU Center for Energy Studies said a lull in industrial construction could stretch out several years.