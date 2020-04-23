Small businesses graphic

Small business is the backbone of our economy and the quick revival of that segment of the economy is critical for both the health and livelihood of the nation.

Small businesses are responsible for 50 percent of the nation's non-farm gross domestic product (GDP) and account for 99.7 percent of all employers in the U.S. In addition, small businesses employ 56 million Americans.

The federal government has rightfully targeted small businesses in our economic recovery from the COVID-19 shutdown.

Such programs of the Payroll Protection Program are playing a key role in helping small businesses survive the shutdown and getting the nation on the road to economic recovery.

The Senate has passed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act (PPP & HCE Act), a $483 billion appropriation, and the House of Representatives is expected to pass it by a voice vote today.

The appropriation will replenish the already depleted PPP, and it also increases funding for hospitals and funds more coronavirus testing.

"The Senate is continuing to stand by the American people," said Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, when the bill passed the senate.

The Payroll Protection Plan proved to be particularly important for small businesses and quickly ran out of money, thus setting the stage for the two-week congressional battle over the additional appropriation.

PPP Loans are designed to be an outright grant if the business maintained its current payroll and for any amount not forgiven, to be paid back at a nominal one percent interest rate.

The previous appropriation of $349 billion went quickly and before many businesses had a chance to apply for the loan/grant program.

The new appropriation targets another $310 billion for forgivable loans to small businesses. In the first PPP outlay, most small businesses received their money within one to five days of the loan's approval.

The program must succeed and succeed quickly because people have families to feed, bills to pay, and futures to safeguard. To have a complete victory over the coronavirus pandemic, we must have a strong and vibrant small business segment of the economy.

More from this section

Today we celebrate the Earth’s beauty

Today we celebrate the Earth’s beauty

The attention surrounding the worldwide spread of COVID-19 is impossible to ignore. It's important to stay informed on any latest developments, but we as a society should not forget about other pressing issues, the environment being one of them.

Orphaned wells are continuing problem

Orphaned wells are continuing problem

Declining oil prices have drastically affected the state's efforts to handle the orphaned well problem that has been ongoing for years. The legislative auditor's office said the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Office of Conservation has made dramatic improvements since a 2014 audit, bu…

Hospice unit gives families closer ties

Hospice unit gives families closer ties

A hospital in Metairie has come up with a plan that allows loved ones to be with their family members who are dying with COVID-19, the coronavirus that has taken too many lives in the state. The East Jefferson General Hospital has created a unit for those dying patients.

Truckers playing key role in moving goods

Truckers playing key role in moving goods

Anyone who travels the roads of this country knows that trucks have become a major carrier of the nation’s goods, and some motorists complain about trucks slowing down traffic on the highways. Drivers of those trucks are also major targets of lawsuits.

Economic recovery vital for nation

Economic recovery vital for nation

The economic recovery from the devastating coronavirus pandemic has begun with the issuance of the Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury. Also, a part of the plan is the issuance of the small business loans/grants coming through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Students need plan to recoup class time

Students need plan to recoup class time

Louisiana's public schools will be closed for the rest of the year, and that seems to be the right decision for the moment. However, some of those who question Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to close them have offered valid suggestions about how teaching should proceed.