school zones school bus
Buy Now
Devin Dronett / American Press

Area schools have started their first day of the new school year, which is often chaotic and confusing, and a day when all drivers should be extra careful when passing through a school zone or dropping off children at school.

There will be school buses traveling their routes picking up children; kids on bikes hurrying to school before the bell rings; long lines of cars dropping off students and kids walking to school and being crossed by school crossing guards.

Make sure you obey also school zone speed limit signs, watch out for kids and slow down. If you are dropping off kids, obey all the school rules for the procedure, don't double park, don't unload children across the street from the school and car pool to reduce the number of vehicles at school.

The National Safety Council also advises that research shows most children who lose their lives in bus-related incidents are 4-7 years old, and they're walking. They are hit by the bus, or by a motorist illegally passing a stopped bus. The NSC recommends the following safety precautions to drivers:

l Don't block the crosswalk when stopped at a red light or waiting to make a turn, forcing pedestrians to go around you; this could put them in the path of moving traffic.

l In a school zone when flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.

l Always stop for a school patrol officer or crossing guard holding up a stop sign.

l Take extra care to look out for children in a school zone.

Here are some additional NSC tips for driving with school buses on the road:

l Never pass a bus from behind — or from either direction if you're on an undivided road — if it is stopped to load or unload children.

l If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic must stop.

l The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children; stop far enough back to allow them space to safely enter and exit the bus.

l Be alert; children are often unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks.

For more school safety tips, go to the National Safety Council web site at www.nsc.org.

More from this section

Progress in education doesn’t come quickly

Progress in education doesn’t come quickly

More students than ever graduated from Louisiana high schools last year. The graduation rate for black students is higher than the national average. The number of students earning a qualifying score for colleges is up nearly 7,000 students since 2012.

Coastal work welcome and much-needed

Coastal work welcome and much-needed

This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced an $18 million partnership between the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the Cameron Parish Police Jury to add three additional miles of unique rock breakwaters to the shoreline that protects the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge.

Change is difficult, but necessary

  • Updated
Change is difficult, but necessary

Change can sometimes be difficult. But it may be necessary, especially when it comes to institutions that have been in place for many years.

Current health care system serves many

  • Updated
Current health care system serves many

Presidential candidates keep talking about giving Americans a better health care system at a time when 9 out of 10 people in this country have health care insurance. What they need help with is the rising cost of deductibles and copays.

Honor Purple Heart veterans today

Honor Purple Heart veterans today

Today is National Purple Heart Day, a day set aside to recognize and honor our military veterans who were killed or mortally wounded and those who were wounded in action and survived.

Election security requires cooperation

  • Updated

Making sure U.S. elections are secure from foreign interference has become a puzzling problem. The states need federal funding to update their voting systems, but they are worried about too much interference in what has been a longtime state responsibility.