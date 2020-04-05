American citizens getting economic stimulus checks need to remember that most of them don't have to do anything to get them, but they do have to be on the alert for scammers trying to take their money.
The payments will be deposited in citizens' bank accounts or mailed to them if they don't use direct deposit on their taxes. The Associated Press said Americans would start receiving their economic impact checks in the next three weeks. The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion congressional rescue package that is aimed at combating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Some, including senior citizens and low-income people who may not have to file tax returns, do need to take action. Social Security recipients, some veterans and people with disabilities will need to file a simplified tax return to receive the payments. It includes a person's filing status, the number of dependents and direct deposit bank information.
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Treasury Department say the website irs.gov/coronavirus will soon provide information about the checks, including how people can file a simple 2019 tax return.
Any individual earning up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income and who has a Social Security number will receive a $1,200 payment. That means married couples filing joint returns will receive the full payment — $2,400 — if their adjusted gross income, which is what they report on their taxes, is under $150,000. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.
The payments steadily decline for those who make more. Individuals earning more than $99,000, or $198,000 for joint filers are not eligible. The thresholds are slightly different for those who file as a head of household.
Persons who haven't filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes will still get a payment, but the IRS urges them to file as soon as possible in order to receive a payment. They should include their direct-deposit banking information on the return if they want it deposited in their accounts.
The economic impact payments will be available throughout the rest of 2020. News reports indicate an estimated 150 million U.S. households are eligible to receive the full or partial payments.
The FBI, state attorneys general and other agencies are alerting recipients about scammers. They said phone calls; texts or emails asking for financial or personal information are not legitimate. Don't become one of their victims.