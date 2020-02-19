Raising the Flag at the Battle of Iwo Jima WWII

Joe Rosenthal’s picture of six U.S. Marines raising the American flag on Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima taken on Friday, Feb. 23, 1945, five days after the Marines landed on the island.

 Joe Rosenthal / public domain

Today, Feb. 19, marks the 75th anniversary of the landing of U.S. Marines on the Japanese island of Iwo Jima on this date in 1945.

The Battle of Iwo Jima was one of the bloodiest battles of World War II and was crucial to the ongoing bombing campaign on the Japanese homeland and for the use as a staging area for a possible invasion of the Japanese main islands.

Among the highlights of the battle were the two flags raised on top of Mount Suribachi on Feb. 23, 1945. The second one raised was photographed by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, which won the Pulitzer Prize for photography. A third flag was raised by March 14, 1945, at Kitano Point at the northern end of the island by two Marines.

Iwo Jima, which was part of the Volcano Islands, was also an early warning station for incoming American bombers heading for Japan, which enabled the Japanese Air Force to be ready for the U.S. Air Force.

Total American casualties were 26,040 (6,821 killed and 19,217 wounded) and Japanese between 17,845 and 18,375 (dead and missing). Only 216 Japanese soldiers were captured.

The Japanese were well-prepared for the invasion with in-depth defenses that were mutually supportive, including hidden heavy machine guns and artillery, as well as deadly mortar positions and land mines. There were also tunnels linking the mountains on the island.

The entire battle included 450 Navy ships offshore, 60,000 Marines and 3,000 Navy Seabees who rebuilt the air fields. The Navy also provided hospital corpsmen who went into battle with the Marines to provide first aid.

Throughout the campaign, flamethrowers and hand grenades were instrumental in rooting the defenders out of their caves and tunnels.

Marines also faced nighttime attacks, hand-to-hand combat, and toward the end of the campaign, suicidal banzai attacks.

The Navy faced a kamikaze air attack on Feb. 21, which sank the USS Bismark, severely damaged USS Saratoga and slightly damaged the USS Lunga Point, an LST and a transport.

Also, 27 Medals of Honor were awarded to Marines and Sailors (14 of them posthumously). Iwo Jima was finally declared secured at 9 a.m. on March 26, 1945.

Remember the Battle of Iwo Jima today and all our World War II veterans.

More from this section

PSC, electric co-op conflict isn’t over

  • Updated
PSC, electric co-op conflict isn’t over

A state district court judge has ruled that the Louisiana Public Service Commission (PSC) exceeded its authority when it ordered changes to the way rural electric cooperatives do business. However, the court decision apparently won't be the end of the fairly recent controversy.

Presidents’ Day honors our nation’s leaders

  • Updated
Presidents’ Day honors our nation’s leaders

Today is Presidents' Day. The holiday, created by Congress in 1971, was originally intended to merge the honoring of George Washington's birthday with that of Abraham Lincoln, both born in February.

Prisoner prerelease program succeeds

  • Updated

The state Department of Public Safety and Corrections is having its good and bad days. A prerelease program offered by the department has proved successful, with some reservations. However, at the same time the department is being criticized for keeping people in prison too long past their r…

Take care of your heart

Take care of your heart

February is American Heart Month and a time to remind people that heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the nation.

Rural parishes get high-speed internet

Rural parishes get high-speed internet

Three rural parishes west of Baton Rouge are going to get high-speed internet connections in one of the revived efforts to get that service to some of the 494,000 rural Louisiana residents who don't have those connections.