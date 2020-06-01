A hurricane waits for no one and no thing, coronavirus pandemic included.
While Southwest Louisiana continues to deal with the effects of COVID-19 on its residents and its economy, it now must face the official start of hurricane season.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a potentially rough year for hurricanes, with 13 to 19 named storms — a qualification marked by a storm reaching winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those 19, six to 10 storms could reach the 74 mph benchmark to officially be labeled a hurricane with three to six predicted as becoming major hurricanes — classified as a category 3 or above storm.
This year, marks the sixth consecutive year at least one named storm formed prior to June 1. Last month, Tropical Storm Bertha followed Tropical Storm Arthur.
The Weather Channel reported that since 1979, the average date of a second named tropical storm forming is July 25, meaning Bertha and Arthur were well ahead of schedule.
COVID-19 is already placing unprecedented strain on disaster management, health and other systems; a hurricane will only exacerbate that. Emergency managers already stretched thin by the health crisis must now also consider how they would respond to other disasters — from flooding to hurricanes — in a way that minimizes the risk of further spreading the novel virus. There is no playbook for them to follow.
Though emergency management experts have studied and planned for how to contend with multiple disasters at once, the idea of one overlapping with a major disease outbreak may just be unprecedented.
Responsibility therefore rests on the shoulders of residents, who must prepare their homes and businesses for the possibility of a hurricane. They should have supplies on hand to shelter in place for days if need be and have a plan to evacuate if necessary.
The American Red Cross website (redcross.org) has a handy list of recommended supplies — water, food, batteries, a radio, medicine, etc. — in case a storm hits. Having these well before a storm threatens alleviates the last-minute burden on businesses and avoids unnecessary stress.
We still hope for a quiet year but 2020 has already thrown us for several loops. Hurricane season is here. Get ready.