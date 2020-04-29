As we know, Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended the statewide stay-at-home order through May 15. It’s most likely not what struggling small business owners wanted to hear, but Edwards said Louisiana needs this extension to get ahead of COVID-19.

Edwards said specifically that he would rather have announced how the state met all the criteria to reopen the economy in phases, starting May 1. He followed that up by saying, “I’m not going to pretend we’re better off than we are.”

Maintaining public safety should be the No. 1 priority. But reopening the state’s economy in a safe manner is just as critical.

We’ve already seen the impact COVID-19 and related closures have had on the economy. Oil futures, for example, saw a steep drop to the negative last week.

Some areas of the state were seeing fewer new cases of COVID-19 and related hospitalizations over the past two weeks. Others, such as Baton Rouge, Acadiana and Northeast Louisiana have seen a rise in those numbers, making officials balk at a May 1 reopening.

There are some changes associated with the extension that will take effect May 1. Restaurants can have their outdoor areas open for patrons to eat meals only. There will be no tableside service.

While malls remain closed, stores may open for curbside delivery. Employees at businesses that come into contact with the public must wear masks.

Those are the main updates for the May 15 extension. But what happens after that?

Edwards said he plans for a gradual reopening of the state’s economy using a phased approach. That will happen if Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers justify it.

Under the first phase, restaurants will resume dine-in service under certain guidelines, churches will resume in-person worship services, and salons and personal care businesses will reopen at a 25 percent capacity.

Not everyone is pleased with Edwards’ decision to extend the stay-at-home order until May 15. Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, said it’s time for businesses to be allowed to reopen. He said if essential businesses can adapt to the changes associated with protecting customers and employees from getting COVID-19, why can’t small businesses do the same? Waguespack later said Edwards’ move to extend the stay-at-home order was disappointing.

The numbers show that Louisiana ranks sixth in the nation in the number of coronavirus cases per capita. It’s up to the public to continue doing their part to protect themselves and prevent from potentially spreading it to others.

Enduring another two weeks of a stay-at-home order wasn’t what state officials wanted to say or what the public wanted to hear. Let’s hope the numbers leading up to May 16 improve enough to begin the first phase of reopening Louisiana’s economy.

