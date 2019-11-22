Historic Preservation graphic

The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) recently announced its annual list of Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List for 2019.

This list highlights both immediate needs and the long term goal of preserving Louisiana's past history and heritage. These places are not only of educational value, but also a vital link to preserving and appreciating the state and places we live.

"Historic buildings and sites are the fingerprints of our communities and it takes creative measures to preserve and protect them for future generations," says Brian Davis, Executive Director of the Louisiana Trust. "Strategic partnerships, tax credits and programs like LTHP's revolving fund can save buildings many people may consider too far gone."

Criteria for the list included historic significance, the threat to the structure and promoting a positive preservation outcome. The two local places on the 2019 the list are as follows:

• National Hotel, 1907 (Leesville). Contributing to the Downtown Leesville Historic District, the National Hotel is located across from the parish courthouse. Now vacant, local legend says German P.O.W.s were housed there in World War II. It is eligible for state and federal tax credits.

• Old Doxey House, 1843 (Grand Chenier) Originally built in 1843, the home has served as a hostel and a refuge from gulf storms. One of its residents, "Grandma Ida," opened the house to community events and local dances. Now vacant, the Doxey Family have formed a non-profit to help restore and reopen it for public use.

Also on the list are:

• Autrey House, 1848 (Dubach) — Absolom Autrey's family were pioneers from Alabama that settled in 1848, and built a double-in log dogtrot using local natural supplies.

• Antioch Baptist Church, 1903 (Shreveport) — Known as The First Colored Baptist Church, established in 1866, the name was changed to Antioch Baptist Church in 1871.

• Bank of Pollock, 1909 (Pollock) — The Bank of Pollock was designed by New Orleans/Monroe based architect, William Drago.

• Kisatchie High School 1920-22 (Provencal) — Kisatchie High School is a local landmark.

• Martin Gin, 1903 (Minden) — Established in 1902, Micajah Martin built this cotton gin complex.

• Prince Hall Masonic Temple, 1924 (Baton Rouge) — The Prince Hall Masonic Temple was a centerpiece of African-American culture in Baton Rouge.

• Sam Mistretta Store, 1851 (Donaldsonville) — This building was once used as an infirmary during the Civil War.

• Union Church, 1902 (St. Joseph) — The Union Church was started to serve small population areas for sharing various denominations.

A full site list and their locations can be found at https://www.lthp.org/.

More from this section

Food safety tips for Thanksgiving

Food safety tips for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving has become one of the great American holidays for thanking God for his blessings, family gatherings and feasting, and sharing with the needy.

Edwards runoff win made some history

Edwards runoff win made some history

Gov. John Bel Edwards Saturday became the first Democrat to win a second term since Edwin W. Edwards did it in 1975. Louisiana voters have always had a short taste for reformers, and although John Bel Edwards might not be considered a true reformer, he shook up the status quo.

Louisiana leads US in flu cases

  • Updated
Louisiana leads US in flu cases

If you haven't already gotten a flu shot, don't delay any further. The Centers for Disease Control recently reported that Louisiana leads the nation in flu cases.

Congress should act on trade deal

Congress should act on trade deal

It has been nearly a year since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) was signed by the three nations, yet Congress has failed to act.

Addressing the issue of failing schools

Addressing the issue of failing schools

Evaluating the true effectiveness of any public school can be tricky. Some schools can have a good overall performance, yet have issues with certain groups of students or overall behavior.

Candidates’ statistics tailored to campaign

Candidates’ statistics tailored to campaign

Finding statistics to prove a point has never been difficult, and the two candidates for Louisiana governor have had no problem coming up with their own numbers to bolster what they have been saying about the state’s economy.Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly talked about the st…