The Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (LTHP) recently announced its annual list of Louisiana's Most Endangered Places List for 2019.
This list highlights both immediate needs and the long term goal of preserving Louisiana's past history and heritage. These places are not only of educational value, but also a vital link to preserving and appreciating the state and places we live.
"Historic buildings and sites are the fingerprints of our communities and it takes creative measures to preserve and protect them for future generations," says Brian Davis, Executive Director of the Louisiana Trust. "Strategic partnerships, tax credits and programs like LTHP's revolving fund can save buildings many people may consider too far gone."
Criteria for the list included historic significance, the threat to the structure and promoting a positive preservation outcome. The two local places on the 2019 the list are as follows:
• National Hotel, 1907 (Leesville). Contributing to the Downtown Leesville Historic District, the National Hotel is located across from the parish courthouse. Now vacant, local legend says German P.O.W.s were housed there in World War II. It is eligible for state and federal tax credits.
• Old Doxey House, 1843 (Grand Chenier) Originally built in 1843, the home has served as a hostel and a refuge from gulf storms. One of its residents, "Grandma Ida," opened the house to community events and local dances. Now vacant, the Doxey Family have formed a non-profit to help restore and reopen it for public use.
Also on the list are:
• Autrey House, 1848 (Dubach) — Absolom Autrey's family were pioneers from Alabama that settled in 1848, and built a double-in log dogtrot using local natural supplies.
• Antioch Baptist Church, 1903 (Shreveport) — Known as The First Colored Baptist Church, established in 1866, the name was changed to Antioch Baptist Church in 1871.
• Bank of Pollock, 1909 (Pollock) — The Bank of Pollock was designed by New Orleans/Monroe based architect, William Drago.
• Kisatchie High School 1920-22 (Provencal) — Kisatchie High School is a local landmark.
• Martin Gin, 1903 (Minden) — Established in 1902, Micajah Martin built this cotton gin complex.
• Prince Hall Masonic Temple, 1924 (Baton Rouge) — The Prince Hall Masonic Temple was a centerpiece of African-American culture in Baton Rouge.
• Sam Mistretta Store, 1851 (Donaldsonville) — This building was once used as an infirmary during the Civil War.
• Union Church, 1902 (St. Joseph) — The Union Church was started to serve small population areas for sharing various denominations.
A full site list and their locations can be found at https://www.lthp.org/.