Moss Bluff Flooding

Barrett Lane on the Calcasieu River is overrun by rising water due to Tropical Storm Harvey in Westlake, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 29, 2017. 

 AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche

With peak hurricane season drawing closer to us, FEMA and its National Flood Insurance Program are urging Southwest Louisiana residents to prepare now for severe storms and the threat of flooding they can bring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season with six to 10 hurricanes. NOAA has said three to six of the storms could be classified as Category 3 or higher.

Residents may recall that more than 17 inches of rain fell in Lake Charles when Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017. Although Harvey hit Southeast Texas the hardest when it made landfall along the Gulf Coast in August of that year, it brushed against Southwest Louisiana long enough to displace hundreds from their homes and warrant a visit from President Donald Trump.

Emergency responders and local volunteers, including the Cajun Navy, rescued about 450 residents in Lake Charles and the surrounding areas from their homes — many in the Greenwich Terrace area — as high waters rose and rendered roads impassable.

That’s something to keep in mind as we near what is typically thought of as the hurricane season’s peak time.

“Where it can rain, it can flood,” said David Maurstad, senior executive of the NFIP. “One of the most important steps homeowners can take during the start of this year’s hurricane season is to buy flood insurance. With it, you have the peace of mind that comes with knowing you and your home can, and will, recover in the event of an unexpected flood.”

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 with peak storms expected in late August and September.

Flood insurance policies typically take 30 days to go into effect, so now is the time to prepare by visiting FloodSmart.gov/hurricane or by call 877-336-2627.

No home is completely safe from potential flooding. When just one inch of water in a home can cost more than $25,000 in damage, flood insurance can be the difference between recovery and financial devastation.

This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Mike Jones and Jim Beam.

