Louisiana parents, like others across the country, are facing some difficult decisions as the time for school approaches. Do they send their children to school or keep them at home for online learning?
The Advocate summed up their situation well in a weekend story: "They worry about their kids getting sick at school. But they also worry about their kids being too isolated at home. And the advice of medical experts on what's best for children and communities during a worsening coronavirus pandemic is all over the place."
Some parents are following guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said staying at home is the safest and most effective way to prevent further spread of the virus. Other parents say they need kids to go to school so they can work and their children can develop social skills.
The wearing of facemasks has also become a factor in whether to send students to schools. The Associated Press reported last month that the mask message from political leaders has been murky, and that has made wearing facemasks a political issue.
Guidelines from the state Department of Education are suggesting that students in grades three and up should wear masks throughout the day. Those who strongly oppose mask mandates have made it clear their children won't be attending classes.
As for online learning, the newspaper said Tulane doctors, in an article in Pediatrics, said although social distancing practices are essential for reducing the risk of COVID-19, they can increase the potential for conflicts at home.
Parents concerned about the stress caused by increased isolation talk about their children missing their teachers and friends. One mother told The Advocate she is concerned about her older daughter's social development.
"The safety pieces are important … but just knowing her, and knowing it's such a fragile age of learning and building those foundational blocks, I'm not wanting her to miss out on that," the mother said.
A report by the American Academy of Pediatrics published in June said it "strongly advocates" for having students physically present in school in the fall. Pediatricians said schools don't just provide fundamental academic instruction but in-classroom settings also teach kids critical social and emotional skills.
Whatever parents decide, school districts in the state have said they are planning different scenarios for the new school year. Some students will be in classrooms while others will be involved in virtual learning. We hope all students will benefit, whatever choice their parents make.
This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Mike Jones and Jim Beam.