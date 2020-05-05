Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.