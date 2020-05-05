If the U.S. Supreme Court brings an end to Obamacare, citizens who recovered from COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, could have trouble purchasing health care insurance, be charged higher premiums or have follow-up care excluded.
The high court took the case after the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act) is unconstitutional because it requires individuals to carry health insurance. However, the appeals court didn't rule on the rest of the law.
The Associated Press reported it is unclear whether the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments before the November presidential election. The GOP-led states, including Louisiana, which are contesting the law, said the end of the insurance mandate means the rest of Obamacare is gone.
The Trump administration continues to insist Obamacare is an unlawful failure, limits patient choice, has expensive premiums and restricts patients with high-risk conditions from going to the doctors or hospitals they need. The administration said it would protect people with pre-existing conditions, but The AP said it hasn't spelled out a plan.
Federal judges could decide to keep part of the law. That would be especially important for the nearly 12 million to 35 million people who could lose their workplace coverage because of layoffs caused by the pandemic.
The AP said those people are entitled to a special sign-up opportunity for coverage through Healthcare.gov or their state insurance market and may qualify for financial assistance with premiums and other costs. Those in states like Louisiana that expanded Medicaid may also qualify, usually at little or no cost. Medicaid is the federal-state health care program for poor and low-income Americans.
Some Republican lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said it is unwise to throw out a law that covers at least 20 million Americans.
Collins said that is especially true during the current coronavirus pandemic.
A spokeswoman for the non-partisan Kaiser Family Foundation said people seeking an individual health insurance policy "would have been very much at risk in today's pandemic" were it not for the health care law (Obamacare).
The U.S Chamber of Commerce and some 30 health groups called on Congress to help maintain health insurance coverage during the economic shutdown. Alternatives to Obamacare are certainly vital for millions of Americans, but a delay in the Supreme Court's decision on Obamacare is the better alternative until the current pandemic is under control.
This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Jim Beam and Mike Jones.