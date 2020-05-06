The AARP is asking citizens to join the effort to tell Congress it is time to stop the tragedy that 20,000 seniors and staff in nursing homes have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. It adds that 1.3 million individuals living in nursing homes, including 26,438 in Louisiana, could be in danger during the pandemic.
USA Today reported on May 1 that two months after the first death from the virus in a nursing home advocates and industry leaders said long-term care facilities were facing a dire shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and access to testing.
The Americans affected number more than 2 million who are in long-term care settings, the newspaper said. There are approximately 15,600 federally regulated nursing homes and 28,900 assisted living facilities.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the death count in nursing homes has pushed those facilities to seek protection against a potential flood of lawsuits. At least 15 states have enacted laws or governors' orders that explicitly or apparently provide nursing homes and long-term care facilities some protection from those lawsuits.
Meanwhile, watchdogs, patient advocates and lawyers argue that immunity orders are misguided. They insist the crisis is laying bare such chronic industry problems as staffing shortages and poor infection control, and legal liability is needed to keep facilities accountable.
New York has a fifth of the nation's known nursing home and long-term care deaths, The AP said. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed his state's immunity law that was drafted by the Greater New York Hospital Association. The association also lobbies for nursing homes. Fourteen other states have emergency immunity measures.
The AARP said residents in nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to the virus because they are older and often have multiple underlying health conditions. They are also housed tightly, sometimes three to a room, and meals and activities are communal.
In its call for congressional action, the AARP said even when individual nursing homes or care centers aren't facing an immediate COVID-19 outbreak, residents and loved ones are dealing with a lack of information and communication. Visitors are prohibited and family and friends can't get the information they need.
While some nursing homes face many problems, many of their own making, there are others that are communicating and offering excellent care. Congress needs to find out where there are problems and begin legislating measures requiring corrective action.