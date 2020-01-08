minimum wage graphic
American Press

The increasing cost of living and the fact a vast majority of Louisiana residents favor a higher minimum wage justify an increase in the existing $7.25 minimum, but it isn’t likely to happen. State legislators have rejected higher minimum wage bills over the last four years, and a newly elected and more conservative Republican lawmaking branch is expected to do it again.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards has said he will push for a higher minimum wage and equal pay for women, another proposal that has gone nowhere. Jan Moller, executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project, which advocates for low-income Louisianans, is more optimistic.

“I don’t want to predict what the new group of legislators are going to do,” he told the Louisiana Radio Network. “I have heard that they are more conservative maybe, but they are also brand new and, hopefully, they are going to take a fresh look at this issue.”

The minimum wage was first introduced in 1938 at 25 cents per hour. It has been increased 22 times since then. A 2019 CNBC survey found that 60 percent of those contacted favored raising the minimum to $15 per hour.

The $7.25 federal minimum wage hasn’t been increased since 2009, and it amounts to only $15,080 annually. Although 24 states have increased their minimum wages for 2020, 21 others, including Louisiana, are still at $7.25.

Arkansas has increased its minimum wage from $9.25 per hour to $10 per hour, but Mississippi and Texas, two other neighboring states, are still at $7.25. The 2020 minimum is $15 per hour in the District of Columbia, $13.50 in Washington state, $13 in California, $12.75 in Massachusetts and $12 in Arizona, Colorado and Maine.

Edwards wants to increase the minimum to $9 per hour, which Moller said is a start, but still below an adequate living wage for a full-time worker. Moller said it should be $10 or $12, but he’d like to see it go to $15.

Supporters of raising the minimum wage say it improves worker productivity, reduces employee turnover and absenteeism and boosts the economy because it generates increased consumer demand.

Business interests continue to be the major opponents of raising the minimum wage. They insist it kills jobs and hurts a company’s bottom line. The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the National Federation of Independent Businesses lobbied hard to elect more conservative and business-friendly legislators.

Although Louisiana isn’t likely to increase the minimum wage anytime soon, debate over the issue is still expected to be an annual affair.

More from this section

Tiger fans, be wary of ticket scammers

  • Updated
Tiger fans, be wary of ticket scammers

The state's beloved Tigers will soon face Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, and with that will be ticket scammers trying to take advantage.

Oil prices surge after attack

  • Updated
Oil prices surge after attack

Oil prices have surged on fears of Iranian retaliation against the United States after Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in an air attack at the Baghdad International Airport.

Keeping eye out for human trafficking

  • Updated
Keeping eye out for human trafficking

It is an unacceptable tragedy that, every year, thousands of people, especially women and children, are victims of human trafficking in the United States.

Make plans to get Real ID before Oct. 1

  • Updated
Make plans to get Real ID before Oct. 1

Louisiana citizens who use a driver's license to prove their identity and who want to use it to board a commercial flight on or after Oct. 1 need to obtain a Real ID license. Unfortunately, only 10 percent of the state's citizens have licenses that are Real ID compliant.

Start getting ready for 2020’s elections

  • Updated
Start getting ready for 2020’s elections

This New Year's Day is a good day to start getting prepared for the upcoming presidential and congressional elections, which will determine the fate of the nation for years to come.