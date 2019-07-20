Today, July 20, marks the historic 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 astronauts landing and walking on the Moon.
This world-changing event was the culmination of over a decade of intensive scientific research and development as well as training of the astronauts.
In the early 1960s, President John F. Kennedy boldly challenged the nation to land a man on the Moon and bring him back safely to Earth by the end of the decade.
That this challenging goal was actually accomplished on time, is a tribute to the thousands of scientists and technicians who made it possible and the courageous astronauts who actually put their lives on the line to carry out the mission.
The Apollo 11 astronauts were Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. “Buzz” Aldrin and Michael Collins who, on the fourth day of the flight, arrived at the Moon and went into orbit around it. Also on that day, Armstrong and Aldrin landed the Lunar Module — nicknamed “Eagle” — on the lunar surface.
Collins remained in the orbiter while the other two landed, walked on the Moon, carried out various scientific experiments and collected Moon rocks to bring back to Earth.
Armstrong piloted the Eagle down to the surface, but had to find a different landing place because the one scheduled was too boulder strewn.
At precisely 3:17:40 p.m. Houston time, Armstrong found a suitable place and made contact with the lunar surface. The flight commander then said the famous words, “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.”
Aldrin gave the first description of the location where they landed, noting the types and sizes of the rocks and the general color of the surface.
Armstrong was the first man to set foot on the dusty surface of the Moon. At 9:56 p.m. Houston time, as his left foot reached the surface, he spoke the historic words, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Remember this historic day and you can find loads of information and videos about Apollo 11 and the other space missions that came before and after it, on the NASA website at www.nasa.gov.