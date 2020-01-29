Legislators facing education decisions

Education funding graphic

Louisiana legislators meeting on March 9 for their regular session will eventually have to confront a number of requests for additional funds in education. Topping the list are teachers who want another raise higher than the $1,000 increase they received last year.

Childhood education advocates managed to get $20 million last year, but they insist $86 million is needed annually to meet the state's needs for childcare assistance. It is important to educate children from birth to age 3 to properly equip them for kindergarten.

Only about half of the Louisiana students in kindergarten through third grade are getting the reading training they need, and $15 million is needed to set up reading programs in schools.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and others want to make it possible for some high school students to take college courses at the same time. That, too, is going to require additional funding.

Higher education got its first funding increase in a decade last year, but it doesn't come close to making up for budget reductions over that same time. The state Board of Regents has requested an additional $155.6 million in the next fiscal year's budget.

Edwards said he wants to get the state's teachers up to the Southern pay average over the next four years, which they trail by $1,819. Louisiana teachers average $50,359 per year, and the Southern average is $52,178. The average pay nationally is $60,642.

Leaders of three teacher groups believe they should receive increases faster than the governor's timetable. The say the problem is that other states are also increasing their teachers' salaries. Texas increased its teacher pay by up to $9,000, Georgia by $3,000 and Florida by $2,000.

The Advocate in one of its editorials noted that a serious commitment to education will keep young people from leaving Louisiana. The newspaper talked about the investment in higher education being stalled for nearly a decade.

We saw that change in recent years, but much more needs to be done. How a more conservative Legislature responds remains to be seen. When budget surpluses started appearing, some lawmakers began talking about cutting taxes.

One tax that was targeted was the 0.45 percent increase in the state's 4-percent state sales tax that helped make those surpluses possible. It expires in 2025, and should stay on the books until education's needs are met.

More from this section

Legislators facing education decisions

  • Updated
Legislators facing education decisions

Louisiana legislators meeting on March 9 for their regular session will eventually have to confront a number of requests for additional funds in education. Topping the list are teachers who want another raise higher than the $1,000 increase they received last year.

Get internet service to rural Louisiana

Get internet service to rural Louisiana

Citizens who live in urban areas of Louisiana may not realize what it’s like for their counterparts in rural areas who either don’t have internet service or don’t have service that meets their needs. Some 1 million people fit those two categories.Mark Ballard of The Advocate made a plea for …

Louisiana education ranking concerning

Louisiana education ranking concerning

Louisiana's public education system ranked next to the bottom of states in a 2019 ranking of "States with the Best & Worst School Systems" by the financial web site WalletHub.

America defending its space assets

America defending its space assets

Safeguarding and advancing America's outer space assets, satellites, etc., is the essential purpose of the U.S. Armed Forces newest branch of the military — the United States Space Force.