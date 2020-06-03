nwrh_0531_protest-8

Hundreds gather Sunday for a peaceful protest in memory of George Floyd at the corner of Broad Street and Enterprise Boulevard. More photos.

 Rick Hickman

The nationwide anger and outrage surrounding the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, coupled with the release of videos taken by bystanders, is beyond justifiable.

Floyd's death has sparked outrage far beyond Minnesota, as protests continue throughout the nation. Some have turned violent, with the looting and vandalizing of businesses small and large in various cities.

Thankfully, Lake Charles residents demonstrated earlier this week how to protest peacefully and have their voices heard. Hundreds gathered in the downtown district on Sunday to protest Floyd's death.

Some protesters held up signs that read, "Black Lives Matter" and "Silence is Violence." The group raised its hands and held a 30-second moment of silence for Floyd.

Steps were taken to ensure the safety of those protesting. Weapons were not allowed at the event. Those who attended were required to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Having residents of all races come together for a common cause is powerful. One person who attended the Lake Charles protest said seeing so many people at the event nearly drew tears to her eyes.

Sunday's protest in Lake Charles showed how the public can peacefully unite and demonstrate without resorting to violence.

Meanwhile, dozens of major cities have set curfews. Some governors have also called in the National Guard for assistance.

President Donald Trump made a statement on Monday, saying he would deploy the U.S. military to cities and states that do not take action to defend life and property.

It's important for communities to come together, rather than become divided, especially during challenging times like these. Residents should be allowed to protest, as long as they are peaceful. Any additional protests in the city should be just like the one on Sunday.

Looting and damaging local businesses sends the wrong message. Business owners have already been through enough this year as they attempt to bounce back from economic impacts related to the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Seeing residents of various ages, races and backgrounds come together to protest Floyd's death is encouraging. Quite frankly, that kind of unity is something we need to see more of throughout our city, state and nation.

More from this section

State moving to Phase 2

  • Updated
State moving to Phase 2

Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced the state — with the exception of New Orleans — will move to Phase 2 of the White House's reopening guidelines later this week.

Give senior citizens different alternatives

  • Updated
Give senior citizens different alternatives

The devastating death toll in the nation’s nursing homes has given new emphasis on possible alternatives for the care of the country’s senior citizens. Nationally, the death toll in nursing homes has been about a third of all reported COVID-19 deaths, and it has been 40 percent in Louisiana.

Can FISA actually be reformed?

  • Updated
Can FISA actually be reformed?

Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) reform has proven to be one of the most controversial and divisive programs in the government. With reform legislation now bogged down, the big question is can or should it be continued at all.

Childcare centers are facing tough times

Childcare centers are facing tough times

Louisiana's child day care owners believe they are going to have a difficult time getting a number of their teachers to return to work when allowed under federal guidelines. Their teachers, who make an average of $8.95 per hour during normal times, are receiving about $20 per hour, thanks to…

Food program helping farmers and families

Food program helping farmers and families

Part of the government's COVID-19 response program is the USDA's Farmers to Family Food Box program, which is helping both farmers and families during the pandemic.