The nationwide anger and outrage surrounding the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, coupled with the release of videos taken by bystanders, is beyond justifiable.
Floyd's death has sparked outrage far beyond Minnesota, as protests continue throughout the nation. Some have turned violent, with the looting and vandalizing of businesses small and large in various cities.
Thankfully, Lake Charles residents demonstrated earlier this week how to protest peacefully and have their voices heard. Hundreds gathered in the downtown district on Sunday to protest Floyd's death.
Some protesters held up signs that read, "Black Lives Matter" and "Silence is Violence." The group raised its hands and held a 30-second moment of silence for Floyd.
Steps were taken to ensure the safety of those protesting. Weapons were not allowed at the event. Those who attended were required to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Having residents of all races come together for a common cause is powerful. One person who attended the Lake Charles protest said seeing so many people at the event nearly drew tears to her eyes.
Sunday's protest in Lake Charles showed how the public can peacefully unite and demonstrate without resorting to violence.
Meanwhile, dozens of major cities have set curfews. Some governors have also called in the National Guard for assistance.
President Donald Trump made a statement on Monday, saying he would deploy the U.S. military to cities and states that do not take action to defend life and property.
It's important for communities to come together, rather than become divided, especially during challenging times like these. Residents should be allowed to protest, as long as they are peaceful. Any additional protests in the city should be just like the one on Sunday.
Looting and damaging local businesses sends the wrong message. Business owners have already been through enough this year as they attempt to bounce back from economic impacts related to the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Seeing residents of various ages, races and backgrounds come together to protest Floyd's death is encouraging. Quite frankly, that kind of unity is something we need to see more of throughout our city, state and nation.