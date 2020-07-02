La. officials condemn abortion ruling

The United States Supreme Court is one of this nation's most revered institutions that has made many decisions that have changed America for the better. However, some high-ranking Louisiana public officials believe its decision to strike down the state's anti-abortion law has done just the opposite.
State legislators who overwhelmingly supported the law said it was done to protect the health and safety of women at abortion clinics. The law required that abortion providers have privileges at local hospitals in case emergencies arise.
Supporters of the high court's decision contested the law on the basis that it was restricting a "woman's right to choose." Chief Justice John Roberts, who was appointed to the court by President George W. Bush, voted with the majority.
Among the many Louisianians who condemned the court's 5-4 decision was U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.).
"In yet another activist decision by the courts, the Supreme Court's ruling overruled a law that was passed with a strong bipartisan coalition, ripping away basic safety standards for women that will put the lives of even more women at risk," Scalise said.
Scalise wasn't the only Louisiana politician to condemn the ruling. It was widely condemned by both Democrats and Republicans.
Democrat Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he had voted for the law in 2014 and was disappointed the court struck it down. Both of Louisiana's U.S. senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy condemned it as well.
Also joining the critics was state Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, who said, "Today, the Supreme Court continued its heartbreaking line of decisions that places ‘access' to abortion above health and safety of women and girls..."
Roberts had previously voted to uphold a similar Texas law, which was struck down by the whole court. Some said adherence to precedent, which Roberts gave as the excuse for his vote, would mean previous decisions that upheld slavery and racial segregation were also correct.
Louisiana is considered to be the most pro-life state in the Union, and many of its citizens strongly support and value every human life.
A Louisiana Love Life Amendment will be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. A yes vote for the amendment supports adding language to the Louisiana Constitution stating that "nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion." A no vote opposes adding that language to the constitution.
The state's voters who disagree with the court's decision will have another chance to be heard.