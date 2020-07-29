Louisiana's unemployment fund is about to run dry.

The fund — which had nearly $1.1 billion when the pandemic made its initial mark in March — now has $382 million and is dropping about $50 million a week. At that rate, it could potentially be depleted by September.

Some 300,000 are now receiving unemployment benefits in Louisiana as public health orders have led to business closures and layoffs.

The state failing to make payments is not an option, said Ava Dejoie, who leads the Louisiana Workforce Commission. That means without a lifeline from Congress, the state would have to take out an interest-free loan from the federal government.

"We will begin borrowing money in September under the current trajectory," Dejoie told Baton Rouge Advocate newspaper.

And that's not happened since the oil bust in the 1980s, she said, when Gov. Edwin Edwards borrowed federal money after a prolonged drop in oil prices cost thousands of workers their jobs.

The state isn't alone when it comes to concerns about running out of money, according to the Tax Foundation.

"Six states, which collectively account for over one-third of the U.S. population, are currently in a position to pay out fewer than 10 weeks of the unemployment compensation claims that have already come in since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — including those they've already begun to pay out," it stated.

California, which has also been hard hit by the virus, only has about four weeks of benefits before its funds are tapped out, the report noted. Other states with funding for fewer than 10 weeks of benefits are New York, Texas, Ohio and Kentucky.

The unemployment rate climbed from 3.5 percent in February to 4.4 percent as the outbreak began in March, then skyrocketed to 14.7 percent in April. Since then, it's fallen at a steady rate — 13.3 percent in May, 11.1 percent in June — but there are still significantly more Americans unemployed than before the pandemic.

There's no doubt the business community and our workers are suffering. Louisiana families want and need plentiful help now to restore their finances.

These are bad times. We just hope the state can figure out a way to pay back the federal government — if it does ultimately take out a loan — without increasing taxes or cutting benefits for our already struggling families.

More from this section

Early voting begins Saturday

  • Updated
Early voting begins Saturday

Early voting for the Aug. 15 election begins Saturday, July 25, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 8, for sales tax and millage renewals in Southwest Louisiana.

World entered nuclear age 75 years ago

  • Updated
World entered nuclear age 75 years ago

There was a world-changing event that occurred 75 years ago this month, when, on July 16, 1945, an explosive device was detonated in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico.

Back-to-school sleep schedule tips

  • Updated
Back-to-school sleep schedule tips

There aren't many lazy days of summer vacation left, but there's still time to help get your child on a back-to-school sleep schedule and practice some healthy sleep habits if you start now.

State’s renters get some housing help

  • Updated
State’s renters get some housing help

More than 40,000 renters in Louisiana have visited LaRentHelp.com or called 2-1-1 to seek rent payments from a $24 million fund that will help some of them pay their rent for three months. That overwhelming response has caused the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program application pro…

Trump rescinds student restriction

  • Updated
Trump rescinds student restriction

A new federal restriction on international students that could have posed challenges if McNeese State University needed to offer online-only courses due to the pandemic has been rescinded by the Trump administration.

Prepare for peak hurricane season

  • Updated
Prepare for peak hurricane season

With peak hurricane season drawing closer to us, FEMA and its National Flood Insurance Program are urging Southwest Louisiana residents to prepare now for severe storms and the threat of flooding they can bring.