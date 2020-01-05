Keeping eye out for human trafficking

It is an unacceptable tragedy that, every year, thousands of people, especially women and children, are victims of human trafficking in the United States.
These people go on to enter the modern slave trade, which generates more than $150 billion worldwide — a figure that is both shocking and disgusting.
The exploitation of human beings is one of the worst crimes imaginable.
January is human trafficking awareness month and knowing the signs can save a person's life and get him or her out of a dangerous, deadly situation.
According to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, someone who is being trafficked may:
l Show signs of physical abuse such as burn marks, bruises or cuts.
l Appear malnourished; poor physical and/or dental health.
l Have tattoos or branding, particularly related to money, ownership, and/or gang symbols.
l Be in possession of large amounts of cash, multiple cell phones and/or hotel keys.
l Be caught lying about age with a false ID.
l Avoid eye contact, social interaction and authority figures or law enforcement.
Though it's possible to encounter trafficking victims virtually anywhere in your day-to-day life, there are certain venues that carry higher risk. Community members should be on higher alert to trafficking instances when present at places such as hotels and motels, airports and bus stations, salons and massage parlors, and emergency rooms.
The more community members who are educated on the issue, the more eyes we have that are able to recognize and respond to trafficking in our community. Share this information with others.
If you suspect you are witnessing trafficking, do not intervene directly.In case of emergency, dial 911.
In a non-immediate situation, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-866-9154-014 or text INFO or HELP to "BeFree" (233733).