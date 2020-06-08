Summer is the best time to read for fun, and the annual summer reading program provides even more incentives to read with awesome prizes for achieving reading goals and a wide array of programs planned to encourage learning, growth and discovery throughout the summer months.
Summer reading programs began in the 1890s as a way to encourage school children — particularly those in urban areas and not needed for farm work — to read during their summer vacation. The hope was the children would use their local library to develop the great habit of reading.
Summer learning loss or setback — often referred to as the "summer slide" — is a devastating loss of academic achievement students experience during the summer months. It is estimated that, on average, students lose two months of grade-level mathematical computation skills over the summer, and low-income students can lose up to two months of reading achievement. Those numbers might be worse this year because school campuses closed early due to coronavirus.
Research also suggests that two-thirds of the reading achievement gap between high-low socioeconomic statuses in ninth-graders can be explained by unequal access to summer learning opportunities during elementary school.
One of the most effective means of improving reading achievement levels is supplying students with engaging and comprehensive reading materials. Our area libraries offer that and so much more, providing a foundation for academic success.
Southwest Louisiana's all-ages programs encourage participants not only to read, but to experience new activities and explore the world around them. The summer reading program is designed for toddlers, school-aged children, teens and adults. This year's theme is "Imagine Your Story."
The area is blessed with an array of public libraries — all set to slowly start physically reopening Wednesday, June 17 — with reading and educational programs for children of all ages. Until all the branches physically reopen, curbside service is available as well as free access to online books.
There's a world out their at one's fingertips. Now, get out there and discover what's inside the pages.