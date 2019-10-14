Today is National Columbus Day, an official federal holiday. Government offices are closed to give employees a long weekend holiday.
Christopher Columbus has become one of the most controversial persons in history due to modern re-examination of his life, accomplishments and controversies.
Some places refuse to recognize National Columbus Day, or rename it locally to something else. Statues in his honor have been attacked, vandalized or removed.
He comes under the most criticism from critics citing his alleged mistreatment of indigenous people he encountered in the “New World.”
Columbus does, however, have his defenders. The Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal organization named in his honor, staunchly defends its namesake.
The great explorer also has admirers and defenders among Italian-Americans, as well as many others who appreciate his place in history within the context of his own time.
Gerald Korson, in his 2017 article “Christopher Columbus and Fake History,” wrote that Columbus comes under criticism from modern critics “who rely on a warped and politicized reading of history,” as well as a resurgence of “anti-Catholic bigotry.”
Korson reviews the facts of Columbus’ life and writes, “Unfair attacks on Columbus, past and present, should not be allowed to obscure the truth about the man, his voyage and motives.”
The author adds, “Born in Genoa, Italy, Columbus was a deeply Catholic explorer who was willing to go against the grain. He believed he could reach the shores of Asia by sailing a mere 3,000 miles to the west, across the Atlantic. Such a passage would establish faster and easier trade routes than were possible through overland travel or by sailing south and east around Africa.”
Korson also cites Pope Francis who, in a talk to the youth of Genoa, praised Columbus as having been a disciple of Christ with the “virtue of a navigator,” and noted Columbus showed “courage,” a trait the pope indicated was essential to becoming a “good missionary.”
While it is fair to both criticize and praise historic figures, we should also keep in mind their contributions within the context of their own time. Politicizing their lives based on modern values to justify vandalism and destruction of their names and place in history, is tantamount to censoring our history books.