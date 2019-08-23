Women are the fastest growing veteran group in the United States, compromising about 9 percent of the veteran population. But often they are overlooked when it comes to recognition.

The Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home is changing that.

A statue dedicated to all female veterans and the service they have provided to our country both on and off the battlefield was dedicated Wednesday at the facility. Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home Administrator Matthew Duhon said there are about 28,055 female veterans living in Louisiana alone, which is about 10 percent of the state's total veteran population.

"This statue is a way for us to honor and recognize the impact women have had," Duhon said.

The dedication was three years in the making said Debrah Woolridge, senior vice president of ancillary benefits at the veterans home.

"We sold dinners, hosted a poppy drive, held raffles and all the money raised was for the good of our veterans," Woolridge said.

Those efforts — all hosted by the Lewis-Gill-Lee VFW Post 7321's Ladies Auxiliary — raised a combined $5,000 for the statue's purchase.

"To all female veterans, I salute them and thank them for their service for what they have given on behalf of this country," Woolridge, who is the past president of the auxiliary, said.

Louisiana Women Veterans president Anna Sanders, an Air Force veteran, said she was both pleased and proud of the dedication.

"Women veterans should be recognized for their service and sacrifice in the same manner that our male counterparts are," she said.

There was a time when the U.S. military was comprised entirely of men. Eventually, that began to shift and now females serve right alongside their male counterparts. This statue will forever serve as an opportunity to highlight these brave individuals.

More from this section

VA programs help local veterans

VA programs help local veterans

Helping our veterans who have served our state and nation so well — and often at great personal sacrifice — as well as those serving now is exactly what two recently announced programs from the state and federal governments do.

BESE not being fair to White

BESE not being fair to White

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has not been very fair to state Superintendent John White.

The unsung heroes of our schools

The unsung heroes of our schools

Southwest Louisiana had a successful and safe first week back at school and we want to thank our area crossing guards, bus drivers and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies for the tremendous role they played in that.

Louisiana benefits from strong dollar

  • Updated
Louisiana benefits from strong dollar

While Louisiana ranks at or near the bottom on most national surveys, its ranks in the top 10, in a five-way tie for tenth place, in purchasing power among the 50 states.

Constitutional reform requires guidelines

Constitutional reform requires guidelines

Louisiana needs a new constitution or a rewrite of the 1974 document, but many experts on the subject believe more time needs to be spent on how the changes should take place. A constitutional convention drew up the current document, but it's too early to decide whether that is the best cour…

Being prepared for an active shooter can save lives

Being prepared for an active shooter can save lives

With the incidences of mass shootings continuing to happen around the nation, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has prepared a booklet to help people prepare to survive in case they are ever caught in such a situation.