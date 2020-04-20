Hospital bed medical care stock image

A hospital in Metairie has come up with a plan that allows loved ones to be with their family members who are dying with COVID-19, the coronavirus that has taken too many lives in the state. The East Jefferson General Hospital has created a unit for those dying patients.

The pandemic has also created another important group of workers called "contact tracers." They track down friends, family and colleagues of infected people to warn them they are in danger and urge them to quarantine.

The hospice unit at East Jefferson has been authorized by the state to operate through June, and the 15-bed unit received its first patients last week, according to a report in The Advocate. Heart of Hospice has partnered with East Jefferson and Bridgepoint Continuing Care Hospital to create the unit.

The virus has sickened at least 11,496 people in Jefferson and Orleans parishes, and state officials said 599 of those have died. Patients who are sick are treated in isolation, and that has separated them from their loved ones who haven't been able to say goodbye.

The daughter of Tom Dempsey, former New Orleans Saints kicker, was one of those family members who didn't get to tell her father goodbye. Like so many others in similar situations, she said the family just wanted Dempsey to know they hadn't left him or forgotten him.

The Advocate said nurses, chaplains, social workers, certified nursing assistants and others from Heart of Hospice's five-state network volunteered to relocate and staff the temporary ward at the hospital. Medicare and Medicaid cover hospice care.

Visitors will be able to spend time at the hospital with their loved ones after being given equipment designed to protect them from contagion. The chief medical officer with Heart of Hospice said it was time to provide care for vulnerable patients and families when it matters most, regardless of barriers that might stand in the way.

A spokeswoman for the hospice said new patients have arrived daily as the New Orleans area continues to grapple with the pandemic. Meanwhile, state statistics show closures and event cancellations have slowed the spread of COVID-19.

A global health professor at Duke University talked about the growing need for those contact tracers. The Advocate said they have been used in Louisiana before to stem the spread of infections like syphilis by tracking down their sexual partners and urging them to seek treatment.

The special COVID-19 unit at the Metairie hospital and the work of contact tracers are two examples of some of the good news coming out of a serious crisis.

More from this section

Truckers playing key role in moving goods

Truckers playing key role in moving goods

Anyone who travels the roads of this country knows that trucks have become a major carrier of the nation’s goods, and some motorists complain about trucks slowing down traffic on the highways. Drivers of those trucks are also major targets of lawsuits.

Economic recovery vital for nation

Economic recovery vital for nation

The economic recovery from the devastating coronavirus pandemic has begun with the issuance of the Economic Impact Payments from the U.S. Treasury. Also, a part of the plan is the issuance of the small business loans/grants coming through the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Students need plan to recoup class time

Students need plan to recoup class time

Louisiana's public schools will be closed for the rest of the year, and that seems to be the right decision for the moment. However, some of those who question Gov. John Bel Edwards' decision to close them have offered valid suggestions about how teaching should proceed.

Coronavirus testing holds key to future

Coronavirus testing holds key to future

Recent news reports make it clear that too much is still unknown about the coronavirus to reopen businesses anytime soon or even think about allowing large gatherings of any kind. Those who have recovered from the virus still don't know whether they are immune to it or whether they can still…

Coronavirus statistics call for quick action

Coronavirus statistics call for quick action

The fact that roughly 70 percent of the Louisianans killed by the coronavirus are African-American is disturbing to health and public officials because they comprise only 32 percent of the state's population. The situation is similar in other parts of the country.