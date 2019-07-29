Hoping for NFIP that will work best for all

Flood Insurance

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy recently told the American Press that Hurricane Barry proves the need for the reauthorization and extension of the National Flood Insurance Program.

"Thank God the storm wasn't worse," Cassidy said. "The lack of flooding was a testament to investment and mitigation and preparation on the state level and the community level."

Cassidy, R-Louisiana, said more than five million American families — more than half of them Louisiana residents — depend upon the NFIP, which Congress must reauthorize before it expires on Sept. 30.

Cassidy said keeping the program sustainable and accountable "is an American issue."

Cassidy said he and Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, have introduced bipartisan legislation — The National Flood Insurance Program Reauthorization and Reform Act — to reauthorize and reform the program.

"Our goal is to have a program which is stronger, which is more accountable and which is more affordable," Cassidy said.

The senators' bill calls for increased funding for expanded and improved flood mapping and tweaks the payment and appeals process.

The legislation proposed would also put a cap on levels that premiums can increase from year to year at 9 percent. To pay for that, interest payments on the program's debt would be frozen and that money would be put in a savings account designated for mitigation projects.

Cassidy said the legislation puts an emphasis on supporting prevention and mitigation efforts to avoid costly damage caused by flood disasters.

"Think of the bayou," he said. "There's a story out of the Wharton School of Business that $1 spent on mitigation saves $6 in restoration costs — a stitch in time saves nine, maybe six."

Cassidy said the legislation would ensure the NFIP works for the homeowners who depend on it.

"The reforms in this bill are critical to any reauthorization effort to make the program sustainable and prevent families from being hit with drastic premium increases," he said.

With the program nearing its latest expiration date, let's see if Congress can agree to compromise on a program that will work best for all Americans.

More from this section

Hoping for NFIP that will work best for all

  • Updated
Hoping for NFIP that will work best for all

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy recently told the American Press that Hurricane Barry proves the need for the reauthorization and extension of the National Flood Insurance Program.

If Kansas can do it, Louisiana can, too

If Kansas can do it, Louisiana can, too

CNBC recently named Kansas No. 19 on its list of America’s Top States for Business, according to Americans for Tax Fairness. The rating came as a surprise because Kansas, like Louisiana, seven years ago cut taxes for the wealthy and suffered nine rounds of budget cuts, three credit downgrade…

Be safe when swimming in nature

Be safe when swimming in nature

The National Park Service has some important safety information about swimming in natural waters. “Swimming in open, natural waters (e.g. lakes, rivers, streams, oceans) is very different from swimming in pools,” said Karlie Roland of the National Park Service.

Cassidy continuing health care efforts

  • Updated
Cassidy continuing health care efforts

Give credit to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, who is on the forefront of trying to fix expensive parts of the country's health care system. Cassidy had a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), but Democrats and some Republicans killed it in 2017.

Bill would be good for LNG industry

  • Updated
Bill would be good for LNG industry

A bill is being considered by the U.S. Senate that would advance the LNG industry and would be especially good for Southwest Louisiana.