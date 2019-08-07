nwrh_0806_wwII_purple_heart-3
Buy Now

Mark Sandel, 93, of Ragley was presented his Purple Heart in 1945 while recovering in a Guam hospital from a gunshot wound to the right leg.

 Rick Hickman

Today is National Purple Heart Day, a day set aside to recognize and honor our military veterans who were killed or mortally wounded and those who were wounded in action and survived.

In the cases of those killed or mortally wounded, the Purple Heart Medal was presented to the next of kin.

The Purple Heart Medal was inspired by the "Badge of Military Merit," which was created under orders of Gen. George Washington near the end of the Revolutionary War, to recognize the outstanding service of soldiers.

It was purple in color, shaped like a heart and had the word "Merit" embroidered on it.

Washington's Badge of Military Merit was revived as the Purple Heart Medal on Feb. 22, 1932, the bicentennial of Washington's birthday, by executive order of the president of the United States.

It was designed by John R. Sinnock, a leading sculptor of the Philadelphia Mint. The medal is purple, shaped like a heart and has Washington's profile image on it.

The first Purple Heart was awarded to Gen. Douglas MacArthur who was wounded in action several times in World War 1.

Veterans who served in wars prior to World War 1 were allowed to apply for the medal.

At first, the medal was awarded for both wounds and for meritorious service. But when the Legion of Merit was established, it was only awarded for wounds.

Then on Dec. 3, 1942, it was awarded to personnel of all the different military services, not just the Army, who had been killed or wounded in combat.

In 1984, the medal was also authorized for wounds received in terrorist attacks while serving as part of a peacekeeping force prior to March 28, 1973.

There were 320,518 Purple Hearts awarded for World War I killed and wounded; 1,076,245 for World War II; 118,650 for the Korean War; 351,794 for the Vietnam War; 607 for the Persian Gulf War; 7,027 (as of June 5, 2010) for the Afghanistan War; and 35,321 (as of June 5, 2010) for the Iraq War.

Our military veterans who have suffered wounds in combat deserve an extra measure of honor and respect from all grateful Americans.

More from this section

Election security requires cooperation

  • Updated

Making sure U.S. elections are secure from foreign interference has become a puzzling problem. The states need federal funding to update their voting systems, but they are worried about too much interference in what has been a longtime state responsibility.

Voters challenged to make difference

Voters challenged to make difference

A high turnover of seats in the Louisiana Legislature could make the statewide elections in October and November some of the most important in the state’s recent history. Three well-respected nonpartisan organizations are going all out to get voters involved because they are the only ones wh…

US still receiving goodwill for D-Day

US still receiving goodwill for D-Day

Americans who returned to Normandy, France, for the 75th anniversary commemoration of D-Day —  the Allied landing for the liberation of Europe from Nazi tyranny — found many Europeans there still grateful to the United States and other allies.

Medical marijuana needs more testing

  • Updated
Medical marijuana needs more testing

Even though medical marijuana has been legalized in the state of Louisiana and is reportedly becoming available at licensed dispensaries across the state, there are still a lot of unanswered questions surrounding it.

Who is accountable for providing help for homeless population?

  • Updated
Who is accountable for providing help for homeless population?

Southwest Louisiana is filled with good Samaritans who long to create a better future for the next generation of residents. Student groups, tutors, recreational sports, shelters, feeding programs, religious organizations — it’s fairly easy to get involved.But who holds the true power to enac…

Medicaid expansion numbers declining

Medicaid expansion numbers declining

A new computer system and more frequent eligibility checks have helped the much-maligned Louisiana Medicaid expansion program get on track. After two rounds of quarterly checks, the number enrolled has dropped from 505,503 to 454,638 as of July 2.Medicaid is the federal-state health care pro…