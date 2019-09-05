U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, representative for Southwest Louisiana's 3rd district, recently sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards to address remaining state-level issues so the federal funds can be obtained for replacing the Interstate 10 bridge.
It is good to hear that both our federal and state officials aren't forgetting this long-needed and critical infrastructure project.
Following President Trump's exciting announcement that he supports the replacement of the old I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge with a modern new one, Edwards promised $85 million of state money for the project.
In another recent follow-up, Higgins wrote "significant milestones remain incomplete at the state level," which include the unfinished environmental impact statement, the lack of a finalized plan and project footprint, and ongoing litigation between the state and local level.
Higgins makes the point that "promising" $85 million in funds puts much-needed skin in the game for the state, but further action must be taken to clearly define the project, architecturally and financially, before any funds can be used or before the project is eligible for federal assistance."
The congressman is bringing to light that promising funds isn't enough without addressing the many details that first must be completed before the new modern bridge becomes a reality.
Higgins further states in the letter, "With the help of my colleagues, I'll get Baton Rouge the federal monies ... however, I need the finalized plan, the envisioned footprint."
In other words, he said he needs, "in hand, actual engineering plans of the bridge, not a vaguely described idea for a bridge."
With regards to the lawsuit issue, Higgins wrote, "There are also lingering concerns over that state lawsuit against local industry. This lawsuit, as you know, has been a serious factor delaying progress and state action on this bridge."
Our local, state and federal officials all need to keep pushing for action to finally get our I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge replaced by a modern new one, which will satisfy the safety concerns and the need for this vital transportation link for our parish, state and nation.
This editorial was written by a member of the American Press Editorial Board. Its content reflects the collaborative opinion of the Board, whose members include Crystal Stevenson, John Guidroz, Jim Beam and Mike Jones.