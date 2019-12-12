Insurance costs for Louisiana's working class is among the highest in the nation.
With an average annual cost to employees of $6,288 for family coverage, Louisiana ranks third highest for employee contribution health plans, according to the Commonwealth Fund.
The only two areas who pay higher are Virginia and Washington, D.C. Virginia workers pay $6,597 annually for their family plans and those in Washington, D.C., pay $6,358.
The national average for employee contributions to family health coverage is $5,431.
Employers remain the main source of health insurance in the United States, covering about 153 million people. But the new report from Commonwealth Fund found that between 2008 and 2018, employee premium contributions — for both single and family plans — grew at an average annual rate higher than 4 percent, going as high as 6.4 percent between 2010 and 2012.
"This was faster than growth in median household income over the same time period, which ranged from –1.5 percent during the deep recession of 2008 to 2010 to 3.8 percent in 2012 to 2014," the report reads.
The report states that U.S. workers contributed about 21 percent of the overall premium for single plans and 28 percent for family plans in 2018. But in some states the share is much higher — such as in Louisiana where workers were responsible for a third of their family plan premiums.
For single employee coverage, the annual cost in Louisiana is $1,584; the national average is $1,427.
On average, the employee share of premium amounted to 6.8 percent of median income in 2018. This was up from 5.1 percent in 2008, but has remained largely constant since 2012. In nine states — Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina and Texas — premium contributions were 8 percent or more of median income, with a high of 10 percent in Louisiana.
Frank Opelka, the deputy commission for life, health and annuity at the Louisiana Department of Insurance, told the Baton Rouge Advocate newspaper that part of the reason for Louisiana's higher costs is due to lower competition in the state among employers.
The problem is also compounded by the fact that Louisiana is a state with a lower median income.
Economists insist money spent on health benefits would otherwise go into workers' paychecks. That's a lost opportunity to lift wages, and higher deductibles and co-pays add to the squeeze. Prices are just too high and something's got to give.