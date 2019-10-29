Halloween is a fun time for children, but there are many precautions parents should take to keep their children safe.
“It is a scary fact, but children are more than twice as likely to be killed by a car while walking on Halloween night than at any other time of the year,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. “It is imperative that parents and guardians be extra vigilant and take the appropriate precautions to make certain their children remain out of harm’s way.”
To help make Halloween festivities a trick-free treat, Landry offers the following safety tips:
• Put your cell phones down and keep your heads up while walking.
• Make sure all costumes and wigs are flame resistant.
• Be cautious with face paint and makeup; always test it in a small area first to avoid allergic reactions.
• Make sure your pets are secured because they might be frightened by unfamiliar people and could bite a child or run out of open doors.
• If your child will be trick-or-treating without you, plan a familiar route and set a curfew.
• Never go trick-or-treating alone; walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
• Always cross the street at corners and obey all traffic signals and crosswalks.
• Wear well-fitting masks, costumes and shoes to avoid blocked vision and falls.
• If driving, be sure to eliminate any distractions and be aware of trick-or-treaters.
We would also like to add that only adults should carve pumpkins. Use flashlights or glow sticks to light pumpkins; votive candles are the safest if you must use a candle.
Parents should ration candy and treats over several days to avoid sick little tummies. Offer to swap some of your child’s candy for a toy or book. Homeowners should consider providing non-edible treats, such as stickers, coloring books, pens and pencils.
Homeowners are also urged to clear their lawns and sidewalks of hazards, such as hoses, bikes and wet leaves.
If you plan to be out collecting candy with your children Thursday night, make sure to be safe.