Republicans have been the majority in both houses of the Louisiana Legislature since 2011, and the GOP strengthened its control in the recent statewide primary. Senate Republicans are guaranteed to get their supermajority (26 votes, two-thirds) during the upper chamber runoffs on Nov. 16.
Three of the five Senate runoffs involve only Republican candidates, and those added to the 23 who are already elected clinch strong GOP control. The situation in the House is similar, but its supermajority (70 votes, twothirds) isn’t guaranteed.
The House had 54 Republicans after Saturday’s primary and nine races on Nov. 16 involve only GOP candidates. That gives Republicans 63 winners. Six of the seven additional Republican winners they need are running against Democrats in the runoff, and one is running against a No Party candidate.
Two-thirds majorities are important for two reasons. That is what it takes to enact new taxes and to override vetoes of the governor. That would complicate matters for Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards if he defeats Republican Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone in the gubernatorial runoff.
Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter, R-Metairie, created a political action committee that helped the GOP gain majority control of both houses of the Legislature in 2011. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., and Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry took over the Vitter PAC and it helped strengthened Republican control in the Legislature.
Getting those supermajorities helps, but it doesn’t guarantee Republicans will get all of the members of their party to tow the line on critical votes. Half of the GOP members of the House and more than half of the Senate Republicans over the last four years helped Edwards raise sales taxes that stabilized state government for the first time in nearly a decade.
Republicans have had firm control of most House committees over the last four years. However, Senate Democrats had majorities on some committees and some committee chairmen who were appointed by current Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego.
Alario is term-limited and he decided to retire after serving in the Legislature since 1972. Senators who are interested in replacing Alario have been campaigning for the presidency for some time now.
The president of the Senate and speaker of the House get to name chairmen and members of legislative committees where all legislation is heard. That is how the election of a new Senate president and House speaker next January will help determine the future course of state government.