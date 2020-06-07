Give state’s students essential technology

Much has been written about the need for better technology for Louisiana students, and an assistant superintendent in the state Department of Education makes a great case for doing something about that now. Catherine Pozniak said federal money is flowing into the state to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and those funds can help give every student the tools they need.
Catherine Pozniak, in a letter to The Advocate, said, "Louisiana must seize this opportunity and close the digital divide — not just because it would be the first state to do so, but because it is the right thing to do for our children. And, finally, it's within our means."
Every child needs a tablet or laptop computer, she said, because of the increased use of at-home education. Nearly a third of Louisiana students don't have access to a device at home and one-third don't have access to the internet.
Paper homework packets won't do the job, Pozniak said. In addition, students of color and students from low-income families are already historically underserved by the educational system, and they need the latest technology.
Louisiana received $287 million of federal relief funding for K-12 education, and $260 million of that was immediately distributed to school systems. The charge is to develop local plans for a strong start to the 2020-2021 school year, she said.
When asked how K-12 relief funds should be directed, Pozniak said nearly every group, from advocacy organizations to school boards to teacher unions to business, emphasized access to technology. It is an achievable goal, she said, but only if the state pools its resources and directs every available dollar toward that goal.
In addition to the federal money, Pozniak said Louisiana was one of the first four states to receive in April an award from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund, which can support K-12 and higher education at each governor's discretion.
"Louisiana has the opportunity in the coming days and weeks to use this money to answer an urgent call for equity," she said. "It has the chance to match every dollar school systems invest in devices and achieve a 1:1 student-to-computer ratio across the state."
A bill designed to get internet access to all areas of the state through electric cooperatives passed unanimously during the just-ended legislative session. If signed by the governor, one of the major goals outlined by Pozniak would become a reality.
Improved internet service has been delayed far too long, and the rural co-ops have the rights-of-way that would make installation much quicker and easier. Improving student technology is a no-brainer, and the sooner the better.